Celebrate Halloween by adopting a black cat from PAWS for only $13

PAWS Humane is holding a one-day-only Halloween adoption special for their all-black and black and white cats.
All-black or black and white cats, also known as “mini ninja panthers,” will be available for adoption for only $13 on Oct. 31, according to a Facebook post from PAWS.
Adoptable cats can be found here, and there are many black cats available. Some of them have spooky names too, like Amityville and Omen — perfect for a Halloween adoption.
PAWS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4900 Milgen Road.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
