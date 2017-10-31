Local

Celebrate Halloween by adopting a black cat from PAWS for only $13

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

October 31, 2017 8:30 AM

PAWS Humane is holding a one-day-only Halloween adoption special for their all-black and black and white cats.

All-black or black and white cats, also known as “mini ninja panthers,” will be available for adoption for only $13 on Oct. 31, according to a Facebook post from PAWS.

Adoptable cats can be found here, and there are many black cats available. Some of them have spooky names too, like Amityville and Omen — perfect for a Halloween adoption.

PAWS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4900 Milgen Road.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Check out this "drones-eye view" of a local sports complex

    Here's a birds-eye view of the Ladonia Youth Sports Complex. Do you have something you would like to see from a few hundred feet above the ground? Send me an email at mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com with your idea and I'll see if I can make it happen.

Check out this "drones-eye view" of a local sports complex

Check out this 0:58

Check out this "drones-eye view" of a local sports complex
Young trick-or-treaters bring smiles to seniors while filling bags with candy 1:10

Young trick-or-treaters bring smiles to seniors while filling bags with candy
'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life 1:07

'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life

View More Video