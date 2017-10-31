Amazon to open fulfillment center in Macon, create 500 jobs

Amazon.com will build a fulfillment center in Macon, creating more than 500 full-time jobs, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal announced Tuesday.
“Amazon’s continued investment in our state speaks to our dedication to improve, expand and modernize Georgia’s logistics and distribution network,” Deal said in a news release. “As a top national distribution hub, suppliers can reach 80 percent of the U.S. population from Georgia in just a two-day truck drive or a two-hour flight.
“Our robust technology network and world-class logistics infrastructure have been immeasurably beneficial in attracting new business to Georgia and spurring growth for companies already operating here. Georgia’s strategic location, skilled workforce and innovative spirit are a perfect fit for Amazon’s innovative approach to business, as the company’s needs align with many of our key industries, from technology to distribution to connectivity.”
This would be Amazon’s fourth fulfillment center in Georgia. The other three are located in Braselton, Lithia Springs and Union City.
The Macon facility, to be located on Sardis Church and Skipper roads just off Interstate 75, will be 1 million square feet and represents a $70 million investment. Amazon will lease the site from the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority.
While 500 jobs were officially announced, plans for the Amazon facility indicated that 1,000 workers could be employed during peak season. Employees in Macon will pick, pack and ship large-sized items for customers, such as furniture, sporting equipment and gardening tools, the news release states.
Warehouse, management and supervisory positions will be available. Benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance as well as 401(k) options, performance-based bonuses and stock awards, the release states. Learn more at www.Amazondelivers.jobs.
“Once again, Macon-Bibb County has been selected as a great location for a business to expand its new logistics operation because of our location, our workforce, and our quality of life,” Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert said in the release. “I’m delighted to welcome Amazon to Macon-Bibb, and I’m looking forward to helping them become a part of our community.”
