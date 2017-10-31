Want a job at Macon’s Amazon fulfillment center? Here’s what you need to know

If you’re looking for a job, hundreds of positions are coming to Macon.
Gov. Nathan Deal announced Tuesday that Amazon will build a new fulfillment center in Macon, and with the new center comes 500 new jobs.
The center will be the fourth of its kind in Georgia, with the other three locations in Braselton, Lithia Springs and Union City. The Macon facility will be located on Sardis Church and Skipper roads off Interstate 75.
The jobs coming to Macon include warehouse, management and supervisory positions, said the news release. Employees will pick, pack and ship large-sized items for customers, such as furniture, sporting equipment and gardening tools.
According to the release, employees will begin receiving comprehensive benefits on their first day, including medical, dental and vision insurance, as well as 401(k) options, performance-based bonuses and company stock awards.
Amazon will also pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields through a program called Career Choice for full-time employees, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.
In addition to the 500 available positions, the center will employ up to 1,000 employees during peak season. For more information on job opportunities, visit www.Amazondelivers.jobs.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
Comments