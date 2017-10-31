Columbus animal shelter group falls below 10 percent euthanasia rate

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announced Tuesday that the city has received a “No Kill” community status.
“This could not be possible without our many shelter partners: Animal Ark Rescue, Animal SOS, Columbus Animal Care and Control, Harris County Animal Control, Harris County Humane Society, Paws Humane, and the citizens of these two communities and surrounding areas,” said Tomlinson in a press release.
“We will work to maintain or even increase this level of pet adoption. Achieving less than 10 percent euthanasia rate as a community is an amazing feat. The whole community should take great pride in this achievement.”
Numbers from the Pet Coalition of Muscogee and Harris Counties show that the live release rate of adoptable animals is now a combined 92 percent.
No Kill is defined through national standards where the live release rate is compared to the total number of outcomes for each animal in all of the shelters in that community.
Animal Care and Control has gone from a euthanasia rate of nearly 80 percent in 2011 to about 12 percent.
The coalition has reached less than 10 percent euthanasia rate as a group.
“Ordinary people doing extraordinary work,” said Animal Ark Executive Director Sabine Stull in the release. “Columbus is an example of what ordinary people can achieve.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
