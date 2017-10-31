LaGrange police chief honored by Anti-Defamation League in Washington, D.C.

The police chief in LaGrange, Ga., Louis Dekmar, was honored Monday at the 23rd annual Anti-Defamation League In Concert Against Hate at the John. F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
A press release from the City of LaGrange says Dekmar was one of four people honored.
Founded in 1913, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is one of the nation’s premier civil rights/human relations organizations. It is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization with supporters and partners around the world.
It was in January, the release says, that Dekmar, LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton, LaGrange College President Dan McAlexander, along with other community and faith members apologized for the department's involvement in the 1940 lynching death of Austin Callaway, an African-American teenager.
After the teen's death, officials did not investigate or attempt to find Callaway's killers. Debra Tatum, Austin Callaway's relative, NAACP President Ernest Ward along with other community members and members of the faith community worked together with Dekmar and continue to do so today.
In the release, Dekmar says he was honored to accept last night’s award on behalf of the Callaway family, the Troup County NAACP, LaGrange College, and the City of LaGrange.
“I commend the ADL for recognizing communities who have invested in racial trust building initiatives,” he said “This is but the first step in what our community leaders have been working on the last three years.”
Dekmar was honored as a "bridge builder for racial reconciliation in the South."
Dorn Ezickson with the Anti-Defamation League said, "Chief Louis Dekmar recognized the power and responsibility of his office in moving his department and the citizens of LaGrange towards racial reconciliation. By publicly acknowledging and apologizing for historical wrongs, he led the community forward in a process that is working to restore trust between members of law enforcement and those in the community who remained acutely aware of those family members and friends unjustly treated in the past. His actions serve as a model for other agencies across the country."
For more information go to https://www.adlconcert.org.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments