Tax assessors request funding for additional workers in wake of unprecedented appeals

0:58 Check out this "drones-eye view" of a local sports complex Pause

1:16 Are you sure you didn't just run that red light?

2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

1:04 Caretakers still searching for escaped Phenix City hog

2:41 'On the Table' organizers, participants share why speaking with neighbors is essential

1:10 Young trick-or-treaters bring smiles to seniors while filling bags with candy

2:08 Deputy Chief Appraiser John Williams talks about the need for more workers in Tax Assessor's Office

2:39 Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship

1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way