Looking for a place to eat on Nov. 7? ‘On the Table’ offers many options

The tables are all set, proverbially speaking, and the hosts are making final preparations.
Now, all that’s needed are the guests.
That’s the message coming out of the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley as the organization makes one last push to invite everyone to participate in an “On the Table” initiative that aims to spark a communitywide conversation.
“As you know, on a single day, Tuesday, November 7, residents of Columbus and the surrounding areas are invited to be part of this exciting initiative to discuss not only what’s great about our community, but also ways to make it even better — more sustainable, just, safe, strong and vibrant,” wrote CFCV CEO Betsy Covington in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer. “Through multiple public table options, community residents can join a public conversation. Public tables are happening in multiple locations through a large variety of organizations, some with specific conversation topics.”
Kelli Parker, the organization’s director of grants and community partnerships, said there are more than 35 public tables available in addition to private meals being hosted by various groups and individuals. Of those registered so far, eight public tables are available in the morning, 13 in the afternoon and 13 in the evening. There also are three public tables available on Nov. 8.
“Our biggest goal is that folks in this area, the Chattahoochee Valley, get the message that everyone is invited to the table to participate,” Parker said. “Everybody’s voice matters, and we hope they will participate in some way.”
So, if you’re looking for a public table to join the community conversation, just take your pick. Some to choose from include:
- St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2100 Hilton Ave., 6 to 7:30 p.m., capacity 150 people. Food provided; no particular topic listed.
- Uptown Columbus, 1000 block of Broadway, 6 to 7:30 p.m., capacity 200 or more. Bring appetizer to share with 12 people and your own beverages. Drinks also will be available for purchase. Topic — What would you like to see in Uptown the next three to five years? What big ideas do you have for our community? What are we doing well? Where can we improve? Rain location: 919 Broadway in RiverCenter Parking Garage.
- Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road, 3 to 5 p.m., capacity 100 people. Tea and desserts provided. Topic - Arts and Culture: New ideas and suggestions about how the arts and cultural organizations can serve and contribute to the community.
- SafeHouse Ministries, 2101 Hamilton Road, 7 to 8:30 p.m., capacity unlimited. Topic — Homelessness.
- River Flow Yoga and Wellness, 6801 River Road, Suite 403, 12:20 to 1:20 p.m., capacity 24 to 30 people. Light refreshments provided and guests can bring their own lunch. Topic — Health and wellness issues.
A complete list of public tables is available at http://www.onthetablechatt.com/Resources/Overview#74137-public-ion-the-tablei-opportunities.
While registration is not required, Parker encourages all guests to register at the “On the Table” website so hosts can make adequate preparations. To register go to: http://www.onthetablechatt.com/Register/Guest-Registration.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
