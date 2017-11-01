Attorney Stacey Jackson faults lack of witnesses in music promoter’s child porn trial

More Videos 0:44 "Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits Pause 0:26 Watch as coyotes roam Windsor Park neighborhood 1:52 Billy Blanchard talks about Columbus 2025 prosperity plan 2:14 Columbus Community Foundation launches 'day of coming together around food' 1:43 Local organization serves BBQ and and a side of preservation for lunch 1:00 Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 2:24 City Manager leads crowd in The Jeffersons theme song "Moving on Up" as Columbus Commons Apartments are dedicated 2:14 Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 0:46 Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Columbus music promoter Stevie Porter talks about his case Stevie Porter held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss his ongoing case. Authorities have previously alleged that Porter ran an “ongoing criminal enterprise” at his Forrest Road home. Stevie Porter held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss his ongoing case. Authorities have previously alleged that Porter ran an “ongoing criminal enterprise” at his Forrest Road home. Ben Wright benw@ledger-enquirer.com

