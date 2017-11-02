Columbus government announces closings for observed Veteran’s Day

Columbus Consolidated Government services have released holiday closings for Veteran’s Day holiday observance on Nov. 10.
Friday’s trash and recycling pick up will happen earlier in the week on Wednesday, Nov. 8. All other pick up days that week will proceed as normal.
The landfills at Granite Bluff and Pine Grove are closed.
The 311 Citizens Service Center will also be closed, as well as Animal Control and Recorder’s Court.
The Parks and Recreation Facilities will be open, but the administrative offices will be closed.
There will be no METRA bus service on Nov. 10.
Programming at the Civic Center Columbus Ice Rink will proceed as scheduled.
Emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance will be operational.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
