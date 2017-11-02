File Photo
File Photo

Local

Columbus government announces closings for observed Veteran’s Day

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

November 02, 2017 9:09 AM

Columbus Consolidated Government services have released holiday closings for Veteran’s Day holiday observance on Nov. 10.

Friday’s trash and recycling pick up will happen earlier in the week on Wednesday, Nov. 8. All other pick up days that week will proceed as normal.

The landfills at Granite Bluff and Pine Grove are closed.

The 311 Citizens Service Center will also be closed, as well as Animal Control and Recorder’s Court.

The Parks and Recreation Facilities will be open, but the administrative offices will be closed.

There will be no METRA bus service on Nov. 10.

Programming at the Civic Center Columbus Ice Rink will proceed as scheduled.

Emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance will be operational.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • "Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits

    Several different departments from Midtown Medical Center celebrated Tuesday afternoon Columbus Regional Health’s annual Crawl the Hall event by lining the hallways of the Children's Hospital at Midtown Medical Center and offering Halloween candy, gifts, toys and craft projects to pediatric patients in the Children’s Hospital.

"Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits

0:44

"Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits
Check out this 0:58

Check out this "drones-eye view" of a local sports complex
Young trick-or-treaters bring smiles to seniors while filling bags with candy 1:10

Young trick-or-treaters bring smiles to seniors while filling bags with candy

View More Video