Columbus police name man arrested on 15 warrants after standoff on Andrea Drive

Two suspects plead not guilty to lying about deadly Henson Avenue shooting Defense attorney Alfonza Whitaker comments after his client Antwuan King and co-defendant Clayton Perry plead not guilty in Recorders Court to charges related to the shooting death of Tremaine Taylor on Aug. 31, 2017 Defense attorney Alfonza Whitaker comments after his client Antwuan King and co-defendant Clayton Perry plead not guilty in Recorders Court to charges related to the shooting death of Tremaine Taylor on Aug. 31, 2017 Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

