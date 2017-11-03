Columbus police name man arrested on 15 warrants after standoff on Andrea Drive

Columbus police have released the name of the man arrested on 15 warrants Thursday night after a standoff on Andrea Drive.
Eric Lamar Person, 29, faces three counts of theft by taking, two counts of no state driver’s license, one count no proof of insurance, one count leaving the scene of an accident, one count duty to report, two counts of fleeing to elude police, two counts of reckless driving, one count stalking and two counts violation of probation.
The encounter ended about 7:20 p.m. Thursday when the man left the house in the 700 block of Andrea Drive and surrendered without incident to police. More than a dozen officers from the Patrol Services, the Tactical Unit and the SWAT Unit were on the scene before the man left the house.
While the man was inside, police used a loudspeaker to talk to the him, urging him to come out with his hands up.
