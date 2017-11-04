More Videos

  Watch as coyotes roam Windsor Park neighborhood

    A reader submitted a video of coyotes roaming outside her backyard in the Windsor Park neighborhood of Columbus.

A reader submitted a video of coyotes roaming outside her backyard in the Windsor Park neighborhood of Columbus. Submitted by reader
A reader submitted a video of coyotes roaming outside her backyard in the Windsor Park neighborhood of Columbus. Submitted by reader

Local

Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Oct. 28 - Nov. 3, 2017

By Joe Walker

November 04, 2017 4:10 PM

1. Victim, suspects in shooting death of Berry College student all Pacelli graduates: Two teens being charged with murder in the shooting death Saturday in Rome, Ga., of a Berry College student from Columbus were arrested by police in Columbus. St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has confirmed all three are graduates of the school. Floyd County police say Ricket Damon Carter III, 19, of Columbus, and Troy Jamal Cokley, 19, of Riverdale, Ga., are suspects in the death of 19-year-old Joseph McDaniel of Columbus and were located by police in a Columbus apartment complex.

2. Retail business going into former Circuit City, church property: It was the home of electronics retailer Circuit City for a decade, then sat empty for several years before becoming a palm tree-laced oasis of worship until an unfortunate foreclosure last year. Now the 21,212-square-foot building at 3001 Airport Thruway, at the intersection of West Britt David Road, will be returning to the city’s tax rolls with a retailer planning to open at the location.

3. Here are MCSD’s highest-paid employees in fiscal year 2018: To help taxpayers know how their money is being spent, the Ledger-Enquirer has been publishing the salaries of local public employees, with highlights in the newspaper and the complete databases at www.ledger-enquirer.com. Now, it’s time to publish the Muscogee County School District’s updated salaries for fiscal year 2018, based on the document the Ledger-Enquirer received this month from MCSD chief human resources officer Kathy Tessin. The Ledger-Enquirer converted it into a searchable database for our readers.

4. ‘Columbus Georgia: We do amazing’ rolled out as slogan for city’s new branding initiative: Perhaps you have noticed a new city logo with vibrant colors and playful fonts on the Columbus Consolidated Government website. Or maybe you’ve encountered it while surfing on social media. If so, you’re not imagining things. The logo, with the words “Columbus Georgia: We do amazing,” is part of a new branding initiative developed to promote the city’s colorful, fun, livelier side, as well as all the great things the community has achieved.

5. From Windsor Park to Overlook, coyotes roaming more parts of Columbus: With growing concerns over coyotes in Windsor Park, a professional trapper will be in the area by the end of the week, a Columbus official said Wednesday. Pat Biegler, the director of Public Works, which includes Animal Control, said officials talked with a professional trapper about problems faced by residents in the neighborhood and said one would be in the area this week.

