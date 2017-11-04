Fountain City Classic Parade turns out to be hotter than the tailgate grills

More Videos 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court Pause 1:10 Jim Hawkins talks about his family's relationship with Italian prisoners of war. 3:25 Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 0:26 Watch as coyotes roam Windsor Park neighborhood 1:23 Mortorcycle in Fountain City Parade catches fire 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:08 Parishioners react after fire strikes Christ the King Catholic Church in Pine Mountain 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 2:14 Columbus Community Foundation launches 'day of coming together around food' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mortorcycle in Fountain City Parade catches fire A parade motorcycle entry with the Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club caught fire in the 1200 block of Broadway. Columbus Motor Squad officer quickly extinguished the flames, which reached about 15 feet A parade motorcycle entry with the Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club caught fire in the 1200 block of Broadway. Columbus Motor Squad officer quickly extinguished the flames, which reached about 15 feet Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

