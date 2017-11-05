SEC Nation Coming to Auburn
SEC Nation television show to be live from Auburn Saturday

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 05, 2017 1:11 PM

The SEC Network’s traveling pregame show will be in Auburn, Ala., Saturday for the Auburn-Georgia football game.

“SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville” will be on the air 10 a.m. - noon Eastern Time.

The game will be at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the CBS network.

SEC Nation is hosted by Laura Rutledge and includes Tim Tebow, Marcus Spears and Paul Finebaum.

The show includes reports, analysis and features.

The broadcasters will be on the Wellness Kitchen Green Space on campus.

Fans are encouraged to come out and watch the show.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

