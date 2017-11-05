Francoise Gilot with Pablo Picasso
Work of famous French artist, Picasso companion Francoise Gilot to be on display in LaGrange

By Larry Gierer

November 05, 2017 3:50 PM

The work of famous French artist and author Francoise Gilot will be on display at the LaGrange Art Museum in LaGrange, Ga., beginning Nov. 10.

“Francoise Gilot: A Retrospective of Original Prints” will run until Jan. 20, 2018.

More than 50 prints will be featured.

“Gilot is one of the most enduring artists of the post-World War II School of Paris. The works in this exhbition reflect the evolution of the modern art in the 20th Century,” said museum interim director Lauren Oliver in a news release.

According to the release, Gilot was considered the artistic muse of the legendary painter Pablo Picasso and the couple had two children together.

Gilot, 95, premiered her first exhibiton of paintings in Paris in 1943.

According to the Artnet website, though her work during this time with Picasso was influenced by Picasso’s Cubism, her paintings are characterized by a preference for organic forms over Picasso’s use of sharp angles.

After splitting with Picasso, Gilot went on to maintain studios in La Jolla, New York, and Paris, with her later paintings featuring saturated color relationships and structured compositions. Over time, her practice has expanded to include printmaking techniques such as monographs and aquatints.

The artist’s work is shown internationally.

For more information visit art@lagrangeartmuseum .org.

