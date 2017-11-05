Bell Biv DeVoe coming to Columbus
Bell Biv DeVoe coming to Columbus Civic Center

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 05, 2017 5:42 PM

It was announced Sunday that the musical group Bell Biv DeVoe is coming to the Columbus Civic Center.

The show, sponsored by radio station Magic 101.3, is Dec. 28 and tickets go on sale Nov. 10.

R&B singer Tank will also be performing.

The three members of the group, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe, are former members of the group New Edition known for many hits including “If It Isn’t Love,” and “Cool It now.”

Bell Biv DeVoe is known for hit singles of its own such as “Poison,” “Do Me!,” “Gangsta,” and “Something in Your Eyes.”

The group’s first album “Poison” sold more than four million copies.

A news release says that album was responsible for pioneering the “new jack swing” sound of the early 1990s, combining hip hop, funk, soul and pop music.

For more information, the Civic Center box office can be reached at 76-653-4460

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

