Coroner names woman fatally struck by vehicle while caring for injured dog near Lakebottom

More Videos 2:44 Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade Pause 3:25 Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:19 Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 1:36 "We're all friends" at the Fountain City Classic RV tailgate 2:24 Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What to do if you've been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy