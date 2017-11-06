Coroner names woman fatally struck by vehicle while caring for injured dog near Lakebottom

Officials have released the name of the 62-year-old woman who they say was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday evening while caring for an injured dog in the roadway near Lakebottom.
Rebecca Hastie of Columbus was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:39 p.m. Sunday. Her body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy, said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.
Officials said Hastie was hit by a vehicle during a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Cherokee Avenue and Garrard Street. At the time, she was trying to rescue a dog that had been hit by a vehicle, Newton said.
More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.
