New Hobby Lobby scheduled to open 1st Day of 2018

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 06, 2017 1:03 PM

The new Hobby Lobby store in LaGrange, Ga., is set to open Jan. 1.

The announcement was made Monday in a news release from the city of LaGrange.

According to Hobby Lobby, this is a proposed opening day and may change due to renovation extensions.

The store at 1501 Lafayette Parkway is expected to be open that Monday 9 a.m. - noon.

There will be refreshments for customers.

The 55,000 square foot store is expected to bring 35-50 jobs to the community.

The store will carry more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets home accents, wearable art, wedding supplies and arts and crafts.

Store hours will be Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

