Auburn warns about counterfeit tickets to football games with Georgia, Alabama

Auburn University is warning people about the possibility of counterfeit tickets to its big football games coming up with the University of Georgia and University of Alabama.
The athletics tickets office is telling people to use caution
In a news release on the school’s website, http://www.auburn.edu/, Auburn says the only authorized outlets to sell tickets are the Auburn Ticket Office, opposing school ticket offices, ReplyBuy and Stub Hub. Auburn says purchasing tickets from other sources is done at the buyer’s own risk.
According to the release, a ticket’s authenticity is in the bar code. If a ticket is purchased from another source the bar code may have been duplicated and the first to enter the stadium will be the valid ticket. Officials from EOG, located at each gate, are instructed to not allow counterfeit tickets to enter the stadium. If a counterfeit ticket is discovered, the ticket holder will be escorted out of the stadium.
Auburn says the latest fraudulent tactic being seen by ticket offices is seat location “photo-shopping” on print-at-home paper tickets. Auburn says if you are purchasing a paper ticket from an individual (either in person or online), there is a chance of a fraudulent seat location, even if the original ticket was purchased from an authorized ticket seller. An example of this type of fraud would include purchasing a ticket from a source other than StubHub, yet the ticket has “StubHub”, on it, but the location on the ticket has been altered. If this occurs, the ticket holder will be required to sit in the seat location of the original ticket. Prior to purchasing tickets, you should reach out to the Auburn ticket office to check seat locations, either by phone in advance of the game or at a ticket trouble shooting area on gameday.
Auburn says to use caution when approached in outer parking lots or downtown area of Auburn. Counterfeit sellers have been known to travel by bicycle so they can move away quickly if approached by law enforcement.
Auburn says wners of tickets purchased through the Auburn or visiting team’s ticket offices have the ability to resell their tickets online. When that happens the original ticket will become invalid and the online ticket becomes the “good” ticket. Please remember that only StubHub is an authorized secondary ticketing provider for Auburn Football tickets, purchasing from other on-line resellers is done at the buyers’ own risk. Auburn encourage fans to ask questions to make sure that the ticket you have purchased has not been sold online.
The City of Auburn requires all individuals re-selling tickets to obtain a permit. Permits will include a city-issued badge with photo identification. The permit does not legitimize the sellers as Auburn University representatives, nor does it validate the tickets they are selling. The purpose of the scalping permit is to provide Auburn police officers an opportunity to engage and identify individuals scalping tickets during Auburn Athletic events. Individuals that choose to purchase tickets from a scalper are encouraged to document the permit number.
Ask the seller if they will accompany you to the Gates to verify authenticity of the ticket. An EOG staff member will scan the ticket and verify its authenticity for entrance. EOG gate scanners cannot verify a ticket’s seating location authenticity, only one of the troubleshooting areas can authenticate seating locations. If they refuse, use caution. Once the ticket is scanned, the customer must enter the stadium.
If you suspect an individual is selling counterfeit tickets, please alert the nearest law enforcement official, email gameday@auburn.edu, text AUBURN followed by the complaint to 69050 or call 334-844-4750.
