Man sentenced in shocking strangulation of cousin whose decaying body was dumped in the woods

More Videos

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

Pause
'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide 2:31

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would 'light up a room' 2:40

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

Jim Hawkins talks about his family's relationship with Italian prisoners of war. 1:10

Jim Hawkins talks about his family's relationship with Italian prisoners of war.

Frank Lumpkin IV shares his vision for connecting Columbus to Interstate 14 2:49

Frank Lumpkin IV shares his vision for connecting Columbus to Interstate 14

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 1:35

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:27

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 2:19

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 7 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 1:33

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 7 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

  • File video: Keonte Chavis' family reacts to her murder in August 2014.

    Hear Keonte Chavis' family react after her death on August 12, 2014. Chavis' cousin Christian Grissom, Jr. was found guilty in Russell County Circuit Court for her murder

Hear Keonte Chavis' family react after her death on August 12, 2014. Chavis' cousin Christian Grissom, Jr. was found guilty in Russell County Circuit Court for her murder Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Hear Keonte Chavis' family react after her death on August 12, 2014. Chavis' cousin Christian Grissom, Jr. was found guilty in Russell County Circuit Court for her murder Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Man sentenced in shocking strangulation of cousin whose decaying body was dumped in the woods

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

November 07, 2017 1:47 PM

The New York man who strangled his Phenix City cousin in 2014 before dumping her body in the woods around Seale, Ala., will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A Russell County jury on Sept. 1 convicted 32-year-old Christian Grissom Jr. of murder in the death of cousin Keonte Chavis, 19, whose decaying body was found covered by a blanket Aug. 9, 2014, in the woods off Ridge Road in Seale.

Forensic evidence was difficult to collect there because the body was found after a heavy rain, and it had decomposed quickly in the August heat and humidity.

The woman had been reported missing two days earlier, and witnesses said she last was seen with Grissom. He was arrested Aug. 11, 2014, in New York, where relatives said he grew up.

Russell County Circuit Court Judge David Johnson sentenced Grissom on Tuesday morning.

The case was particularly shocking in its involving a relative whom the victim trusted, and proving predators sometimes lurk within families.

“A lot of young beautiful women in the family now have to take in consideration not just predators outside, but sometimes it can be a predator inside the family circle,” the victim’s father Anthony Chavis said after the verdict.

He said the two cousins grew up together in Newburgh, N.Y., near the West Point military academy. His daughter was around 12 years old when she moved to Phenix City to live with a great-grandmother, he said.

She graduated in 2012 from Central High School, where she played varsity basketball before sustaining a knee injury. She had a scholarship to Alabama State University.

When she was reported missing, Chavis and Grissom’s father joined in the search, Chavis said, and they were mystified by Grissom’s absence: “We both couldn’t understand. ‘Nah, it couldn’t be Little Chris.’ That was not a thought in our minds … ‘cause they grew up like brother and sister.”

During four days of testimony in Grissom’s trial, witnesses said they saw the cousins together on Aug. 6, 2014, traveling in Grissom’s silver Honda. Security camera footage recorded them visiting a Phenix City liquor store.

Cell phone records showed Grissom used his phone within a mile of where his cousin’s body was found, investigators said. Witnesses also reported seeing Grissom later cleaning out his car.

Particularly suspicious was his leaving town while his relatives frantically searched for the missing woman. He drove to his mother’s home in New York, authorities said.

After his arrest in 2014, the victim’s grandfather told reporters: “When Chris finally showed back up, after the fog cleared for me, I assumed and felt in my heart that he was the one, because he left. And no one leaves their family members in a crisis like this.”

Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

Pause
'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide 2:31

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would 'light up a room' 2:40

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

Jim Hawkins talks about his family's relationship with Italian prisoners of war. 1:10

Jim Hawkins talks about his family's relationship with Italian prisoners of war.

Frank Lumpkin IV shares his vision for connecting Columbus to Interstate 14 2:49

Frank Lumpkin IV shares his vision for connecting Columbus to Interstate 14

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 1:35

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:27

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 2:19

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 7 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 1:33

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 7 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

  • 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

    A 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder November 7, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused in the death of Tremaine Taylor, who was fatally shot August 31, 2017, at 458 Henson Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. His plea comes about a week after 17-year-old Clayton Perry and 18-year-old Antwuan Rashee King pleaded not guilty to lying about the shooting.

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

View More Video