Notre Dame legend Rudy Ruetigger brings inspirational message to Columbus

Asked what he wants an audience to come away with after hearing him speak, Rudy Ruetigger replied, “hope.”
Certainly, those who listened to the motivational speaker Tuesday afternoon at the St. Luke Ministry Center in Columbus came away with some inspiration.
Ruetigger was in town for the “Giving Childhood a Chance” luncheon aimed at raising funds and awareness for Our House at Carpenter’s Way Ranch For Boys in Cataula, Ga. and Arabella Home for Girls in Waverly Hall, Ga.
Both are campuses of The Methodist Home, a faith-based organization in Georgia which provides specialized care for children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned.
Ruetigger told the audience of approximately 450 people about growing up in a home with 13 siblings and not much money. He told about overcoming a reading disorder, dyslexia, to go on and serve in the Navy and graduate from the prestigious University of Notre Dame.
The highlight of his time at Notre Dame was overcoming a great lack of size and speed to accomplish a dream and play in a football game for the school.
Ruetigger appeared briefly in a Notre Dame victory over Georgia Tech in which he sacked the quarterback Rudy Allen Jr., now a pastor in Columbus. Allen was recognized by Ruetigger at Tuesday’s event after showing a film clip of the tackle.
At that game, Ruetigger was carried off the field by his teammates with fans shouting his name. A hit film about his experiences, “Rudy,” was made in 1993 and led to his career helping adults and children to reach their goals.
The audience at the luncheon cheered “Rudy,” “Rudy,” “Rudy,” following his introduction by Miss Georgia, Alyssa Beasley.
Ruetigger tells young and old to never underestimate the power of dreams and said, “when you achieve one dream, dream another.”
He emphasized that people should never quit. “Don’t abandon that dream,” he said.
Ruetigger said to accomplish any task that focus is important.
“Focus on what you can do and not what you can’t. Don’t be distracted. Stay positive and great things can happen,” he said.
Asked about something important he tells teens, Ruetigger said he instructs them to “pick the right friends and have a moral compass.”
“You do not have to be the best to be a leader,” he said. “You can be a leader in a moral way.”
