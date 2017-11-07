Notre Dame legend Rudy Ruetigger brings inspirational message to Columbus

More Videos 0:57 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting Pause 2:01 Group brings topic of recruiting and retaining young professionals to 'On The Table' discussion 1:47 On the Table a useful conversation for Columbus Parks and Rec 2:40 Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room" 3:25 Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 2:31 'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide 1:10 Jim Hawkins talks about his family's relationship with Italian prisoners of war. 1:38 Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed. 1:57 A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 2:19 A son's letter to a board that might release 1 of the men who killed his dad. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger says grit, grind and perseverance is the key The former Notre Dame football player, who has dyslexia, struggled in school and only made the Fighting Irish scout team, was dressed and on the field for three plays in his college career. He sacked Georgia Tech quarterback Rudy Allen, and his story inspired the film "Rudy." It takes "hard work, grit, grind and all of that," Ruettiger said at a benefit luncheon for the Methodist Home. The former Notre Dame football player, who has dyslexia, struggled in school and only made the Fighting Irish scout team, was dressed and on the field for three plays in his college career. He sacked Georgia Tech quarterback Rudy Allen, and his story inspired the film "Rudy." It takes "hard work, grit, grind and all of that," Ruettiger said at a benefit luncheon for the Methodist Home. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

