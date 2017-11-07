Notre Dame legend Rudy Ruetigger brings inspirational message to Columbus

More Videos

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

Pause
Group brings topic of recruiting and retaining young professionals to 'On The Table' discussion 2:01

Group brings topic of recruiting and retaining young professionals to 'On The Table' discussion

On the Table a useful conversation for Columbus Parks and Rec 1:47

On the Table a useful conversation for Columbus Parks and Rec

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would 'light up a room' 2:40

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 3:25

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide 2:31

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide

Jim Hawkins talks about his family's relationship with Italian prisoners of war. 1:10

Jim Hawkins talks about his family's relationship with Italian prisoners of war.

Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed. 1:38

Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed.

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:57

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years.

A son's letter to a board that might release 1 of the men who killed his dad. 2:19

A son's letter to a board that might release 1 of the men who killed his dad.

  • Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger says grit, grind and perseverance is the key

    The former Notre Dame football player, who has dyslexia, struggled in school and only made the Fighting Irish scout team, was dressed and on the field for three plays in his college career. He sacked Georgia Tech quarterback Rudy Allen, and his story inspired the film "Rudy." It takes "hard work, grit, grind and all of that," Ruettiger said at a benefit luncheon for the Methodist Home.

The former Notre Dame football player, who has dyslexia, struggled in school and only made the Fighting Irish scout team, was dressed and on the field for three plays in his college career. He sacked Georgia Tech quarterback Rudy Allen, and his story inspired the film "Rudy." It takes "hard work, grit, grind and all of that," Ruettiger said at a benefit luncheon for the Methodist Home. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
The former Notre Dame football player, who has dyslexia, struggled in school and only made the Fighting Irish scout team, was dressed and on the field for three plays in his college career. He sacked Georgia Tech quarterback Rudy Allen, and his story inspired the film "Rudy." It takes "hard work, grit, grind and all of that," Ruettiger said at a benefit luncheon for the Methodist Home. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Notre Dame legend Rudy Ruetigger brings inspirational message to Columbus

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 07, 2017 4:18 PM

Asked what he wants an audience to come away with after hearing him speak, Rudy Ruetigger replied, “hope.”

Certainly, those who listened to the motivational speaker Tuesday afternoon at the St. Luke Ministry Center in Columbus came away with some inspiration.

Ruetigger was in town for the “Giving Childhood a Chance” luncheon aimed at raising funds and awareness for Our House at Carpenter’s Way Ranch For Boys in Cataula, Ga. and Arabella Home for Girls in Waverly Hall, Ga.

Both are campuses of The Methodist Home, a faith-based organization in Georgia which provides specialized care for children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned.

Ruetigger told the audience of approximately 450 people about growing up in a home with 13 siblings and not much money. He told about overcoming a reading disorder, dyslexia, to go on and serve in the Navy and graduate from the prestigious University of Notre Dame.

The highlight of his time at Notre Dame was overcoming a great lack of size and speed to accomplish a dream and play in a football game for the school.

Ruetigger appeared briefly in a Notre Dame victory over Georgia Tech in which he sacked the quarterback Rudy Allen Jr., now a pastor in Columbus. Allen was recognized by Ruetigger at Tuesday’s event after showing a film clip of the tackle.

At that game, Ruetigger was carried off the field by his teammates with fans shouting his name. A hit film about his experiences, “Rudy,” was made in 1993 and led to his career helping adults and children to reach their goals.

The audience at the luncheon cheered “Rudy,” “Rudy,” “Rudy,” following his introduction by Miss Georgia, Alyssa Beasley.

Ruetigger tells young and old to never underestimate the power of dreams and said, “when you achieve one dream, dream another.”

He emphasized that people should never quit. “Don’t abandon that dream,” he said.

Ruetigger said to accomplish any task that focus is important.

“Focus on what you can do and not what you can’t. Don’t be distracted. Stay positive and great things can happen,” he said.

Asked about something important he tells teens, Ruetigger said he instructs them to “pick the right friends and have a moral compass.”

“You do not have to be the best to be a leader,” he said. “You can be a leader in a moral way.”

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

Pause
Group brings topic of recruiting and retaining young professionals to 'On The Table' discussion 2:01

Group brings topic of recruiting and retaining young professionals to 'On The Table' discussion

On the Table a useful conversation for Columbus Parks and Rec 1:47

On the Table a useful conversation for Columbus Parks and Rec

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would 'light up a room' 2:40

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 3:25

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide 2:31

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide

Jim Hawkins talks about his family's relationship with Italian prisoners of war. 1:10

Jim Hawkins talks about his family's relationship with Italian prisoners of war.

Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed. 1:38

Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed.

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:57

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years.

A son's letter to a board that might release 1 of the men who killed his dad. 2:19

A son's letter to a board that might release 1 of the men who killed his dad.

  • 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

    A 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder November 7, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused in the death of Tremaine Taylor, who was fatally shot August 31, 2017, at 458 Henson Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. His plea comes about a week after 17-year-old Clayton Perry and 18-year-old Antwuan Rashee King pleaded not guilty to lying about the shooting.

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

View More Video