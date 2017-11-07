Phenix City chosen to host national youth baseball tournament

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

A 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder November 7, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused in the death of Tremaine Taylor, who was fatally shot August 31, 2017, at 458 Henson Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. His plea comes about a week after 17-year-old Clayton Perry and 18-year-old Antwuan Rashee King pleaded not guilty to lying about the shooting.