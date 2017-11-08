Check out these Georgia historic sites, museums to visit on Veterans Day

Columbus is full of military history, but there are sites and museums all across Georgia to visit for Veterans Day.
In case you already haven’t planned out your Veterans Day weekend, here are a few ideas to get you started:
National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way, Columbus
Free admission, suggested donation of $5
It’s easy to spend an entire day exploring the thousands of artifacts, exhibits and memorials inside and outside of this museum. Outside you’ll find displays like the Vietnam Memorial Plaza and the newly dedicated Global War on Terrorism memorial. Inside, exhibits move through some of the largest battles in history from 1898 to now.
Visitors can also catch a movie at the Giant Screen Theater or grab a bite to eat at The Fife and Drum Restaurant.
The museum is also hosting a few special events on Saturday in honor of the holiday:
- A Heritage Walk Paver Dedication Ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m.
- Kids can enjoy crafts, activites and history lessons during a Mini Camp from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pre-register your child here.
- Retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett will also be on hand 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a book signing
The National Infantry Museum will be open Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
National Civil War Naval Museum at Port Columbus, 1002 Victory Drive, Columbus
6 and under: free admission; military and seniors: $6.50; adults: $7.50
Located along the Chattahoochee River, this local museum is home to the largest surviving Confederate warship, the CSS Jackson, and the wreckage of the CSS Chattahoochee.
The museum also features the largest collection of Civil War Naval-related flags in the country, a full scale ship replica of the USS Water Witch, a replica of the USS Hartford and a full scale replica of the USS Monitor’s famous turret.
As a Veterans Day thank you, the museum is offering free admission Friday and Saturday to all active duty personnel and military veterans with proper ID. The museum is open on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Augusta Canal Civil War Tour, 1450 Greene Street, Augusta
Adults: $14; Senior, student or military: $12; under 4: free
Take a tour of the canal that played a vital role in supplying Confederate soldiers with weaponry during the Civil War. Visitors can see ruins of the Confederate States Powder Works, the only structures ever built by the Confederate States of America’s government. The boat tour runs daily at 1:30 p.m. and visitors should call ahead at (706) 823-0440 to make reservations.
Augusta also has monuments related to the Revolutionary War, including Fort Augusta and Fort Cornwallis which fell during the Siege of Augusta. There’s also a monument to Augusta’s two signers of the Declaration of Independence, aptly called the Signer’s Monument.
Andersonville National Historic Site, 760 POW Road, Andersonville
Free admission and parking
Located about an hour east of Columbus, this historic site is now home to Camp Sumter military prison, the Andersonville National Cemetery and the National Prisoner of War Museum.
Camp Sumter was created about 18 months before the end of the Civil War to hold Union Army prisoners captured by the Confederacy. While designed to hold only 10,000 men, at its height the camp held more than 32,000. Many were wounded, starving, diseased and had minimal shelter from the elements.
Andersonville National Cemetery was established in 1865 as the burial site for those who died at Camp Sumter. It still averages about 150 burials per year.
Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park Veterans Day Celebration, 2970 GA Highway 190, Pine Mountain
Free admission; parking fee: $5
Officials with the Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park are holding a U.S. Flag retirement ceremony this Saturday.
Families can bring their worn flags to the park office for the retirement at 10:00 a.m. Congressman Sanford Bishop will be the guest speaker.
Vistors can then enjoy a free picnic lunch starting at 11:00 a.m. and enjoy one hour of free boating between noon and 4:00 p.m.
Those interested should preregister by calling (706) 663-4858.
36th Annual Atlanta Veterans Day Parade, Downtown Atlanta
Free
On Saturday, Nov. 11, veterans will gather in our state’s capitol to honor and remember those who served in the United State Military. This year’s parade theme will honor the 100th anniversary of America’s involvement in World War I.
According to Georgia Veteran’s Day’s website, the parade will kick off at 11:11 a.m. on Peachtree Street south of Ralph McGill/Ivan Allen Blvd. Marchers will go south on Peachtree Street and turn right on Baker Street toward Centennial Olympic Park, The World of Coca Cola and the Georgia Aquarium. They’ll continue on Baker Street and turn left onto Marietta Street. The parade will end at the intersection of Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Marietta Street.
