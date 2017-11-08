Around Town: There are some good bugs.

West Georgia/Columbus GSRA Chapter Meeting
The next chapter meeting of the West Georgia/Columbus Georgia State Retirement Association will be Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 2400 Devonshire Drive. Guest speaker will be Ms. Wendy Mons, Director of the Visually Impaired Foundation of Georgia. She’ll provide valuable information for those with a visual impairment or who have loved ones with visual impairments. The election of officers will also be held. Times are 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Contact Robert Hughes at rrkhughes@yahoo.com for additional information.
Give The Gift of Nature
Outdoor escapades, breathtaking views, endless exhilarating family activities and long-lasting memories can be had with a gif from Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites this holiday season. For the family explorer:
▪ Gift cards: The cards come in any denomination starting at $5. The cards can be used at campsites, on cabins, yurts, golf green fees, retail shops, picnic shelters, historic sites, boat rentals as well as many other outdoor activities.
▪ Weekend getaways: Take the whole family and reserve a weekend stay at a state park. One unique choice is General Coffee State Park, which is known as one of southern Georgia’s best kept secrets....guests can choose from overnight accommodations including cottages, campsites or a beautiful 19th-century cabin, the Burnham House. The Park offers the chance for children to see farm animals in its Heritage Farm.
▪ Annual park passes: With more than 60 properties throughout Georgia from mountains and waterfalls to marshes and swamps, there are a number of ways to treat family or friends to a year of outdoor fun. Annual park passes are $50 and help to fund renovations and trail work for future visitors. Half-off discounts are available for seniors 62 and older, as well as 25 percent off for active duty military and veterans.
▪ Unique experiences: Park Paddlers Club paddling 22 miles at 6 parks; Tree Climbers at Panola Mountain State Park climing up a 200-year-old Southern Red Oak; and Tails on Trails is a dog walking club that challenges guests and their pets to complete 7 park trails.
Quirky gifts are also available inside visitor’s centers around the park-think cricket chips or a scorpion lollipop. More information can be found at, GaStateParks.org.
Thanks to Beneficial Bugs
Fall is in the air; preparations are underway for the coming holiday seasons and while the professionals at Arrow Exterminators focus primarily on protecting customers from harmful pests, it is the perfect time of year to show some thanks for very beneficial bugs:
▪ Ladybugs: Not only do they bring good luck, they are very beneficial for homeowners with gardens, feeding on aphids which are harmful to plants. Avid gardeners even purchase ladybugs to add to their garden as an easy, affordable and sustainable solution to keep real pests away.
▪ Big-Eyed Bugs: Aptly named due to their proportionately large eyes, big-eyed bugs are another beneficial predator that feeds on mites, insect eggs and small insects. These bug nymphs can eat as many as 1,600 spider mites before reaching adulthood and the adult ones eat as many as 80 mites per day.
▪ Dragonflies: If you don’t like mosquitoes-and who does- then dragonflies should definitely be on your list of beneficial bugs. This four-winged flier (that hasn’t changed since dinosaurs roamed the earth) usually takes up residence in common mosquito breeding areas and then feeds on them helping control the local population.
▪ Honeybees: They are very social in nature and they not only produce a sweet treat for us, they pollinate beautiful flowers and more than 100 crops across the U.S., including apples, squash, soybeans and nuts.
Comments