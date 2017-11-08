More Videos

  Here's what's new at this year's fair

    The Greater Columbus Fair opens Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 19 on the grounds of South Commons at the Columbus Civic Center. Kissel Entertainment is the fair's carnival provider and is back for the second year. The fair offers a full service midway( a variety of rides for all ages, games and food) and free daily entertainment. Also, some food vendors will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch. We spoke with Robin Wallace, the marketing manager, about some of the new things people will see this year.

The Greater Columbus Fair opens Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 19 on the grounds of South Commons at the Columbus Civic Center. Kissel Entertainment is the fair's carnival provider and is back for the second year. The fair offers a full service midway( a variety of rides for all ages, games and food) and free daily entertainment. Also, some food vendors will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch. We spoke with Robin Wallace, the marketing manager, about some of the new things people will see this year.
"Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits

Several different departments from Midtown Medical Center celebrated Tuesday afternoon Columbus Regional Health’s annual Crawl the Hall event by lining the hallways of the Children's Hospital at Midtown Medical Center and offering Halloween candy, gifts, toys and craft projects to pediatric patients in the Children’s Hospital.

New cybersecurity center celebrates grand opening

Columbus State University and TSYS celebrated Monday afternoon the grand opening of the TSYS Center for Cybersecurity. The TSYS Center for Cybersecurity is a new unit of CSU's Turner College of Business and its TSYS School of Computer Science. The center is located on the ground floor of the Center for Commerce and Technology on CSU's main campus.

Local organization serves BBQ and and a side of preservation for lunch

Barbecue and historic preservation were on the lunch menu Thursday when Historic Columbus showed off a restoration project in Columbus' Waverly Terrace Historic District. The Preservation Pick-Up event featured lunch from Clearview BBQ and the opportunity to tour the project, a house at 2909 10th Avenue that the Historic Columbus Foundation purchased earlier this year following a devastating fire. Historic Columbus is currently stabilizing the circa 1915 house and hope to find a purchaser who will fully restore the property. Here's a quick look at the current status of the restoration.

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Judge William Rumer said the jury sent a written question about 4:15 p.m. asking to have a juror replaced. The other jurors did not complain that the lone holdout was refusing to deliberate, which could result in the judge replacing the juror with an alternate. Rumer read aloud his response, which was, “No, the court will not remove this juror at this time.” He then brought the jury into the courtroom, told them to resume deliberating Friday morning at 9, and dismissed them for the day.