Greater Beallwood Baptist beefs up security after wanted man killed outside church

Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby The Rev. Adrian Chester of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church in Columbus said he was notified around 9 p.m. Tuesday that there was a heavy police and ambulance presence at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street, where the church is located. Columbus police later reported that a 19-year-old man wanted for questioning in a deadly Sept. 3 shooting on Ewart Avenue was killed at the intersection. Kuamane “Lil Q” Ford had warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault and robbery charges at the time of his death. The Rev. Adrian Chester of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church in Columbus said he was notified around 9 p.m. Tuesday that there was a heavy police and ambulance presence at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street, where the church is located. Columbus police later reported that a 19-year-old man wanted for questioning in a deadly Sept. 3 shooting on Ewart Avenue was killed at the intersection. Kuamane “Lil Q” Ford had warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault and robbery charges at the time of his death. Alva James-Johnson ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

