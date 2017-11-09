Chick-fil-a handing out free food at “rivalry restaurant” for Georgia-Auburn game

Chick-fil-a is hosting a special restaurant experience in West Point for “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” game this weekend with free food and more.
The popular chicken restaurant is opening pop-up restaurant where they’ll hand out free food and broadcast the Georgia-Auburn game, according to a release from Chick-fil-a. It’s also a celebration of the 125th anniversary of the game.
Starting at 12:30 p.m. EST mere steps from the Alabama state line, Chick-fil-a will hand out food, custom mini-cows, offer face painting, a viewing of the game and more. Everything is free of charge.
Half of the restaurant will be decked out in red and black, and the other half will be covered in orange and blue. The restaurant will be built on top of a makeshift football field where visitors can sit to watch the game or start a pick-up game of football.
Former UGA quarterback David Greene and Auburn linebacker Takeo Spikes will also be at the event, according to the release.
Wristbands to get into the event can be picked up at West Point and Lanett city halls starting on Nov. 3, according to the Facebook event page. Parking is on a first-come, first-served basis so carpooling is recommended.
As of Thursday morning, over 2,500 people had said they were interested in the Facebook event and over 500 RSVP’d as going.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
Chick-fil-a Rivalry Restaurant
When: Saturday, Nov. 11, 12:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. EST
Where: 300 3rd. Ave., West Point, Georgia
Visitors must pick-up wristbands for the free event in the West Point or Lanett city halls. Parking is limited.
Comments