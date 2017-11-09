Man dies in crash on I-85 that involved Lee County sheriff’s deputy

A 27-year-old man died in the collision that occurred early Thursday morning on Interstate 85 in Opelika, authorities said.
Preston Anthony Massey of Auburn was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet Impala he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 near the 66 mile marker in Opelika, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Authorities said the wrecked car was still in the roadway when a Lee County sheriff’s deputy in a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe struck the vehicle. The deputy was treated at the East Alabama Medical Center and released.
The incident happened in the southbound lane, which led officials to temporarily shutdown the roadway. No details about the wreck have been released.
The ALEA continues to investigate the crash.
