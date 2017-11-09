Three sentenced in Blood gangster’s fatal shooting at Double Churches Road Park

More Videos 2:01 Here's what's new at this year's fair Pause 1:10 Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 2:50 Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby 0:58 Check out this "drones-eye view" of a local sports complex 1:04 Caretakers still searching for escaped Phenix City hog 2:39 Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 0:55 Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: "DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit Surrounded by family, Demonde Dicks, Jr.'s mother Sheila Foy responds to the verdicts in her son's murder trial, and questions why he and other young men chose gang life Surrounded by family, Demonde Dicks, Jr.'s mother Sheila Foy responds to the verdicts in her son's murder trial, and questions why he and other young men chose gang life Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

