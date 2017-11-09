‘I am who I am because of D.J,’ victim’s mom says as 3 sentenced in Double Churches slaying

Jacquawn Clark did not get the life sentence prosecutors sought for his role in setting up Demonde Donya “D.J.” Dicks Jr. to be shot through the head and robbed last year at Columbus’ Double Churches Road Park.

But his two codefendants did: Judge William Rumer sentenced triggerman Derain Waller, 26, to life without parole on charges of felony murder for killing Dicks while committing the felony of armed robbery, and armed robbery and using a gun to commit a crime.

The judge sentenced A’keveius Powell to life with parole on charges of felony murder and armed robbery. That means Powell, 22, must serve 30 years before he is eligible for release.

But Clark, 20, convicted only of armed robbery, did not get the sentence Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly told Rumer was warranted in a case where a robbery resulted in someone’s death.

After defense attorney Jennifer Curry argued Clark deserved more leniency for coming forward after Dicks’ murder to talk to police, Rumer sentenced him to 20 years.

The victim’s family

The sentencing followed tearful testimony from Dicks’ mother, Sheila Foye, who spoke of how her first-born son changed her life after she gave birth at age 16.

“I went from being a high school dropout to graduating early. I struggled through college,” she said. She went to school to become a teacher, and continued her education until she could teach at the college level, she said.

“It was important for D.J. to see me achieve my dream so that he could chase his own dreams. I worked long hours to get ahead in my career, not for myself, for my child. I developed a certain type of character, from him. I am who I am because of D.J.”

Now the son who inspired her success is gone, dead not from illness or accident, but murder, she said: “I feel like someone took my entire life and put it in the trash.”

She recounted his life, telling Rumer that Dicks as a child attended Head Start here in Columbus, and needed speech therapy for a stutter. He so loved basketball that when last year she heard he fatally was shot at a basketball court, she initially thought he must have been killed in a dispute over a game, she said.

That was not the case, she learned, and she was shocked when investigators told her that her son was associated with the Atlanta gang “Sex Money Murder,” a subset of the Bloods.

The homicide

Prosecutors said Dicks, 24, who was living in Atlanta, came to Columbus on June 15, 2016, to sell cocaine, intending to return to Atlanta that afternoon.

He took a shuttle from the Atlanta airport to the Groome Transportation terminal on Harley Court in Columbus, where his friend Clark picked him up about 12:40 p.m.

They drove to Publix on Macon Road to get a money order, then to a Family Dollar on Floyd Road where police believe Dicks sold the cocaine and put $40,000 in his backpack. Then Clark and Dicks picked up Waller, bought some marijuana and went to the park to smoke it at the basketball court.

On the way, Waller texted Powell, who was home at Walden Pond Apartments on Moon Road, telling him Dicks had $40,000, or “40 bands,” and adding, “He a murder homie. Give me the green light.” To that Powell replied, “Green light shawty.”

Texts between Waller and Clark showed Waller sent the message “Let me do him” to Clark, who agreed, replying, “Have to kill him tho.”

At the park, Waller shot Dicks through the back of the head, and he and Clark grabbed the backpack, ran to their car and drove to Walden Pond Apartments to meet Powell. Clark later returned to the park to talk to police.

While addressing the court Thursday, Foye mentioned Clark’s “have to kill him” text, saying Clark talked of homicide “like it was as required as stopping at a stop sign.”

‘Victim blaming’

She felt her son was made to look as if he deserved his fate, because he was in a gang, though gang membership alone is not illegal. “During the trial, I heard shameful victim blaming,” she said.

Her son always worked a job, she said, once at a warehouse, and then at Target, and then a car wash. At one point he ran a car wash in Columbus, she said. Before his death last year, he was going to barber school and hoping also to run a food truck in Atlanta.

Found dead with only $102, some cigarettes and lighters in his pockets, “clearly he could not have been a big-time drug dealer,” she said.

He was never a violent or hostile man, she added, but so calm it sometimes worried his family: “I would always say that if there was a fire, he would still take his time.”

She read statements from other relatives, including a cousin who wrote of Dicks, “He was one of the slowest people to anger that I have ever known.” The younger cousin recalled dropping a magnet on Dicks’ head from a balcony, causing so much pain it brought Dicks to tears. “All I can remember him saying was that it was OK,” the cousin wrote.

Another cousin wrote: “I never saw D.J. act in a violent way…. It breaks my heart that he died violently.”

The defense responds

Speaking on Clark’s behalf was a grandmother, Addie Wells, who lamented Foye’s loss.

“I have cried more tears because someone’s son has been taken,” Wells said, adding that Dicks and her grandson were alike in their love of basketball. Clark in middle school was considered one of the top 100 players in the country, in his age group, she said.

She said Clark has a young daughter, and the family has told her that her father is off at work. Clark lived with a grandfather, a disabled veteran, for whom he helped care, she said.

She asked Rumer not to make Clark spend the rest of his life in prison, of Clark’s daughter saying, “He needs to be in her life…. Don’t take this time away. Just let him have the minimum that the judge can give.”

Curry argued Clark tried to extricate himself from the plot Waller and Powell hatched to kill and rob Dicks, swearing via texts he would set Dicks up some other time, while hoping a delay would give Dicks enough time to catch a shuttle back to Atlanta.

Police would not have cleared the homicide case so quickly had Clark not returned to the park afterward to tell investigators what happened, Curry said. “He still believes he did the right thing, your honor,” she told Rumer.

If Clark’s sentencing is to send a message to others, “send the message that it’s OK to go to law enforcement,” she said.

Clark also addressed the judge, apologizing for his role in Dicks’ murder.

William Kendrick, who with law partner Mark Shelnutt represented Waller, tried to persuade Rumer to give their client a sentence of life with parole, despite a previous conviction for aggravated battery and first-degree child cruelty.

Powell’s attorney, Susan Henderson, noted her client was only 21 when the crime occurred, and wasn’t present when Waller shot Dicks. “He’s deeply saddened by what occurred,” she said.

Neither Waller nor Powell addressed the court before their sentencing.

In the Sept. 27 verdict, jurors did not convict the three on all the charges against them. They found Clark not guilty of malice or intentional murder, and not guilty of felony murder and criminal gang activity.

They found Powell and Waller not guilty of malice murder and not guilty of criminal gang activity.