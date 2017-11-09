Councilor Mike Baker decides not to seek a 4th term in office

Columbus Councilor Mike Baker won’t be running for a fourth term in office.
Baker, who represents District 5, notified Muscogee County Director of Elections and Registration Nancy Boren via email late Thursday afternoon.
“I would like to inform your office that after a lot of thought and prayer I have decided not to seek a 4th term on City Council,” read the email, which also was forwarded to the Ledger-Enquirer. “When you have your own business, time away from the office is always a serious consideration, and after 12 years I will just need to focus more time at my accounting practice. Thank you so much for all the work you do for our city.”
Boren responded: “It has been a pleasure to serve with you. You always brought a level financial perspective to Council. I understand the need to focus on your business. Good luck on your future endeavors.”
Baker, a certified public accountant, was first elected in 2006. When he leaves office in December of 2018, he will have served a total of 12 years in office.
All odd number council seats are up for election this year. Early voting will be held April 30 to May 18 at the City Services Center. The election will be held on May 22.
Charmaine Crabb, a local realtor who helped lead a campaign against recent property tax increases, filed a Declaration of Intent for the District 5 seat in August.
A Declaration of Intent allows a potential candidate to begin raising money, but the person can't officially run for office until they qualify in March, election officials said.
“When every term comes around, you have to do a lot of thought and prayer about going again, especially when you own your own business,” Baker told the Ledger-Enquirer on Thursday. “There’s just a lot of considerations that you have to make.”
