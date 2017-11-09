Veterans Day Closings: Observed Friday, November 10

Federal offices: Closed
Post office: Closed
State offices — Alabama: Closed
State offices — Georgia: Closed
Area government offices
Auburn: Closed
Columbus: Closed
Opelika: Closed
Phenix City: Closed
Smiths Station: Closed
County government offices
Chattahoochee County: Closed
Harris County: Open
Lee County: Closed
Russell County: Closed
Fort Benning
Commissary: Open
Custer Terrace: Open
Main Mall: Open
Mini-Mall: Open
Garbage services
Auburn: No pick up
Columbus: No pick up
Harris County: Pick up
Opelika: Pick up
Phenix City: Pick up
Russell County: No pick up
Smiths Station: Pick up
METRA Bus Service: Not running
Peachtree Mall: Open
Stock Market: Open
Banks: Varies by bank
Area schools (public)
Chattahoochee County: Closed
Muscogee County: Closed
Phenix City: Closed
Harris County: Open
Lee County: Open
Russell County: Closed
Fort Benning: Closed
Area schools (private)
Brookstone: Open
Calvary Christian: Open
Glenwood: Closed
Grace Christian: Closed
Hallie Turner: Open
St. Anne Pacelli: Closed
St. Luke: Open
Wynnbrook Christian: Closed
Comments