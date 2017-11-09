This is a file photo from Feb 23, 1945 file photo, of U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, raise the American flag atop Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Japan.
Veterans Day Closings: Observed Friday, November 10

November 09, 2017 9:00 PM

Federal offices: Closed

Post office: Closed

State offices — Alabama: Closed

State offices — Georgia: Closed

Area government offices

Auburn: Closed

Columbus: Closed

Opelika: Closed

Phenix City: Closed

Smiths Station: Closed

County government offices

Chattahoochee County: Closed

Harris County: Open

Lee County: Closed

Russell County: Closed

Fort Benning

Commissary: Open

Custer Terrace: Open

Main Mall: Open

Mini-Mall: Open

Garbage services

Auburn: No pick up

Columbus: No pick up

Harris County: Pick up

Opelika: Pick up

Phenix City: Pick up

Russell County: No pick up

Smiths Station: Pick up

METRA Bus Service: Not running

Peachtree Mall: Open

Stock Market: Open

Banks: Varies by bank

Area schools (public)

Chattahoochee County: Closed

Muscogee County: Closed

Phenix City: Closed

Harris County: Open

Lee County: Open

Russell County: Closed

Fort Benning: Closed

Area schools (private)

Brookstone: Open

Calvary Christian: Open

Glenwood: Closed

Grace Christian: Closed

Hallie Turner: Open

St. Anne Pacelli: Closed

St. Luke: Open

Wynnbrook Christian: Closed

