Trump couldn’t visit DMZ in Korea, but this Columbus resident did

This photo taken during this past spring shows part of the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone along the border separating democratic South Korea and communist North Korea. The Military Demarcation Line runs through the middle of the purple U.N. buildings. An American soldier faces the camera. The other soldiers, in the blue uniforms, are with the United Nations. North Korean guards are on the other side of buildings, not seen in the photo. Everything on the other side of the purple buildings is in North Korea. The large building in the background is North Korea's DMZ headquarters. ROB ST. CLAIR Special to the Ledger-Enquirer