Defense challenges ruling in death penalty case of slain mother, infant son

Looking Back: Man accused in August 2014 deaths of Dylan Conner and Rosella Mitchell in court for pretrial motions This is August 2014 video of the multiple agencies who responded in August 2014 to a house fire on Winifred Lane in Columbus where a mother and her infant child were found dead. Rosella "Mandy" Mitchell,32, and her 6-month-old son Dylan Conner were found dead at the scene. Brandon Conner, who was Mitchell's boyfriend and Dylan's father, has been charged in their deaths. Conner's indictment alleges that he stabbed Mitchell in the throat and torso with a knife, and that he also killed the infant, though the child's fatal injuries are not specified. Conner faces two counts of malice murder, two of felony murder, and one each of aggravated battery, using a knife to commit a crime and first-degree arson. His malice murder charges allege he deliberately killed his girlfriend and child, and his felony murder counts accuse him of killing the mother and infant while committing the felony offense of aggravated assault. District Attorney Julia Slater intends to pursue the death penalty in this case.

