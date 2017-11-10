Saturday events at National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center

Sculptor Alan Cottrill was chosen as the sculptor and bronze caster to create nine bronze, seven-foot tall United States Army infantry soldiers for the new Global War On Terrorism Memorial at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center. Cottrell and his team installed the nine statues Monday. The National Infantry Museum will hold a dedication ceremony Monday, October 16, 2017, at 11 a.m. for the new Global War on Terrorism Memorial. GEN (Ret) John Abizaid is the guest speaker. The event is free and open to the public, however tickets will be required. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video to learn more. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com