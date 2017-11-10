Saturday events at National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center

Here is a list of events scheduled at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center on Nov. 11., Veterans Day:
▪ 9 a.m. - Veterans Day Mini Camp at Patriot Hall: “Appreciating Sacrifice,” a four-hour mini-camp teaching children ages 5-11 the meaning and importance of Veterans Day and the sacrifices soldiers make daily. Cost $10 per camper. Register online at https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/NationalInfantryFoundation/minicampregistration-2.html, or contact the Camp Director at campdirector@nationalinfantrymuseum.org or 706-653-9234, ext 5849.
▪ 10 a.m. - Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall Donation Ceremony, Heritage Walk: Officials from Houston-based Dignity Memorial will be on hand for a brief ceremony officially donating the Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall to the National Infantry Museum Foundation.
▪ 11 a.m. - Paver Dedication Ceremony, Heritage Walk: After a moment of silence, the Veterans Day paver dedication ceremony is held with guest speaker Command Sgt. Maj. Martin Celestine, the U.S. Army Infantry School’s command sergeant major. More than 250 granite pavers will be dedicated, including some in a new section dedicated to Vietnam veterans.
▪ Noon-3 p.m. - World War II Company Street: Made up of seven authentic Army buildings, the World War II Company Street will be open for self-guided tours. The street includes a barracks, mess hall, chapel, supply room, orderly room and the headquarters and sleeping quarters used by Gen. George S. Patton during the build-up to World War II.
▪ 12:30 p.m. - Flag Retirement Ceremony: Local scouts will conduct an official flag retirement ceremony at the fire pit behind the museum. Visitors and residents are encouraged to bring torn, tattered or soiled flags for proper disposal.
