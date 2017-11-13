Walmart joins other retailers in announcing deals, Thanksgiving hours early

Another retailer has announced its Black Friday deals and schedules early in hopes of enticing shoppers to venture out of their homes on Thanksgiving Day.
Walmart said some of its online deals will start Thursday, with most Black Friday deals starting at 12:01 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, according to the Associated Press. Stores will also be open all day on Thanksgiving, but Black Friday deals won’t be available until 6 p.m. local time.
In hopes of making the Black Friday experience less stressful, Walmart will be handing out a color-coded map of store departments in its circulars, the AP reports.
Walmart isn’t the only store preparing early for Black Friday. Target released its Black Friday ad in early November and some of the deals are already active.
Target is also opening on Thanksgiving Day from 6 p.m. to midnight, but closing stores for a few hours overnight. Stores will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, according to the Island Packet.
The following stores are also open for all or some part of Thanksgiving Day, according to BestBlackFriday.com:
- Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m
- Bealls Florida – 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Belk – Thanksgiving 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
- Bergner’s – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
- Best Buy – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
- Big Lots -7 a.m. to midnight
- Bon-Ton – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
- Boston Store – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
- Cabela’s – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Carson’s – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
- CVS Pharmacy (hours not yet announced)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday
- Dollar General – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Elder-Beerman – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
- Five Below – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
- Fred’s Pharmacy – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- GameStop (hours not yet announced)
- Herberger’s – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
- JCPenney – Thanksgiving 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday
- Kohl’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT Black Friday
- Kmart – Opens 6 a.m.; Doorbusters Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. Black Friday; Some stores to close at 12 a.m. or 2 a.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday
- Macy’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday or Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday before reopening at 6 a.m. Friday. Doorbusters until Friday at 1 p.m.
- Meijer – 6 a.m.
- Michaels – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Opens at 5 p.m. for Rewards members.
- Rite Aid – Hours Vary by Location (most stores open)
- Sears – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Shopko – Thanksgiving 4 p.m. to 2 p.m. Black Friday
- Stage Stores – Thanksgiving 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
- Target – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Toys R Us – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday
- Walgreens – Varies by Location
- Walmart – 6 p.m.
- Younker’s – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
