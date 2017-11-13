Drivers heading through Downtown LaGrange should expected delays if traveling on Main Street, Byron Hurst Street, Cherry Street and Bull Street due to road work. The paving work starts Monday afternoon and is expected to be done Thursday afternoon.
Heads up drivers — road work in LaGrange expected to cause delays this week

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

November 13, 2017 9:34 AM

Drivers heading through LaGrange this week might need to take an alternate route due to paving downtown.

Crews will be working on Main Street, Byron Hurst Street, Cherry Street and Bull Street stating on Nov. 13 at 2 p.m., according to a news release from the City of LaGrange. The work is expected to be done by Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.

The roads will not be closed off, but drivers should exercise caution in the work areas and expect delays.

Any vehicle parked on the affected roads should move their vehicle to private property, according to the release.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

