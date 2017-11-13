Officials using trained K-9s to search for missing 75-year-old woman

More Videos

A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH 3:07

A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH

Pause
Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather 1:58

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death 3:34

Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would 'light up a room' 2:40

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 2:49

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’ 3:12

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy
AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

Local

Officials using trained K-9s to search for missing 75-year-old woman

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 13, 2017 9:57 AM

Troup County sheriff’s deputies sent out an alert early Monday announcing their search for a missing 75-year-old woman.

Carol Evans of West Point, Ga. was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday at her home in the 200 block of Lower Lovelace Road. It’s possible she walked away from her residence, authorities said.

She was described as a 5-foot-2 tall white woman who weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing eye glasses and either tennis shoes or some type of shoes that she slipped on to her feet.

“Mrs. Evans does suffer from the late stages of an altered mental state and does have times of confusion as to where she is,” Sgt. Stewart Smith said in a news release.

Officials have been actively searching for Evans since Friday evening.

“After searching since Friday evening utilizing dozens of searchers, both first responders and citizen volunteers on the ground with ATV and K-9 assets and the use of helicopters and drones, there has been no sign of Mrs. Evans and the ground search concluded late Sunday evening,” Smith said. “The search for her will resume Monday morning utilizing specially trained K-9 team.”

Smith said authorities would not like any volunteers to come to the area of Lower Lovelace Road, because it could hinder the use of the K-9’s.

“We certainly appreciate all those that have aided in this search and we will continue to search for Mrs. Evans and pray for the family,”

Anyone with information on Evans is encouraged to call 911 or the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH 3:07

A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH

Pause
Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather 1:58

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death 3:34

Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would 'light up a room' 2:40

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 2:49

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’ 3:12

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather

    A temperature in the low 50s and a chilly wind couldn’t stop the crowds from lining the streets of downtown Columbus and Phenix City on Saturday for the ninth annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade. “It has just grown and grown,” said retired Army veteran Jerry “Pops” Barnes, who also serves on Columbus Council. “It’s going to get bigger because of the people. Veterans are the ones that keep our way of life.”

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather

View More Video