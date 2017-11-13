Officials using trained K-9s to search for missing 75-year-old woman

Troup County sheriff’s deputies sent out an alert early Monday announcing their search for a missing 75-year-old woman.
Carol Evans of West Point, Ga. was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday at her home in the 200 block of Lower Lovelace Road. It’s possible she walked away from her residence, authorities said.
She was described as a 5-foot-2 tall white woman who weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing eye glasses and either tennis shoes or some type of shoes that she slipped on to her feet.
“Mrs. Evans does suffer from the late stages of an altered mental state and does have times of confusion as to where she is,” Sgt. Stewart Smith said in a news release.
Officials have been actively searching for Evans since Friday evening.
“After searching since Friday evening utilizing dozens of searchers, both first responders and citizen volunteers on the ground with ATV and K-9 assets and the use of helicopters and drones, there has been no sign of Mrs. Evans and the ground search concluded late Sunday evening,” Smith said. “The search for her will resume Monday morning utilizing specially trained K-9 team.”
Smith said authorities would not like any volunteers to come to the area of Lower Lovelace Road, because it could hinder the use of the K-9’s.
“We certainly appreciate all those that have aided in this search and we will continue to search for Mrs. Evans and pray for the family,”
Anyone with information on Evans is encouraged to call 911 or the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
