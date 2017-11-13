Around Town:

Fall Fashion Must-Haves
It’s time to make some updates to your cooler-weather clothing. Certified image consultant Marla Tomazin offers her fashion must-haves:
▪ A fall-fresh manicure. As the leaves change and the temperature drops, it’s time to give your nails a seasonal makeover. Go for richer, darker colors, like a deep burgundy, coffee or eggplant. These deeper shades will mirror the coolness of the weather.
▪ A classic neutral clothing foundation. Neutrals are anything but boring and when worn head-to-toe, they even help you look taller and leaner by creating a column effect. Stock up on basics in black, gray and navy, as well as camel, pecan and beige. Once you have your foundational colors in place, you can build your look by adding a bright accent accessory-scarf, piece of jewelry or handbag.
▪ A versatile pair of boots. The perfect pair of boots effortlessly transitions your wardrobe into cooler weather. Choose a boot option that is dressy enough to wear with skirts and dresses, but casual enough to pair with jeans and a tee-shirt. There are also many different boot lengths to consider: knee-high, over-the-knee, mid-length, or an ankle boot or booties. Choose boots that complement your lifestyle.
▪ A bold outer layer. Your outerwear is just as important as the outfit you wear underneath. Consider adding a statement coat to your closet. Whether it’s an edgy leather jacket, an emerald-hued pea coat, an elegant poncho, you will stay warm and in style.
▪ Dark floral prints. Bright flowery prints combined with darker background colors make the style grown up and edgy, not girly. Go with a printed dress or blouse paired with a neutral leather jacket and boots.
▪ Red, red, red. Deep shades of red are making a splash this season. . .showing up in shoes, bags, sportswear, dresses and coats. Consider choosing a crimson shoe, purse or coat. And find a classic red lipstick shade that complements your skin tone. It will never go out of style.
▪ Fuzzy sweater or cardigan for layering. Layering is key for staying warm and cool depending on the fall weather. That’s why a sweater should be your best friend throughout autumn. A rich brown, charcoal or black option is versatile enough to wear with most any outfit.
▪ White jeans. Crisp white jeans can be worn year-round with confidence. Pair yours with a luxurious sweater or supple suede jacket and flats. When the weather gets even colder, switch to white or cream corduroy.
▪ A classic sheath. Sheath dresses are the perfect fall essential, suitable for work or weekends. Pair with dark-colored tights, boots and a jacket and you will feel fun and feminine while staying warm. Consider choosing one in black, navy or red, as well as a fun fashion color as red.
Fantasy in Lights
One of “National Geographics” Top 10 Light Displays begins Friday: Callaway Gardens’ Fantasy in Lights. Make merry in the Christmas Village, meet holiday characters up close and ride through the illuminated forest. Ticket prices:
▪ Prime dates: $28/adult; $14/child age 6-12. Nov. 18-19, 22-26, Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-25, 29-31.
▪ Value dates: $21/adult; $10.50/child age 6-12. Nov. 17, 20-21, 27-30, Dec. 4-7, 11-14, 26-28, Jan. 1-6.
Children under 5 are free; request a free child’s ticket when ordering. Go to callawaygardens.com/FIL or call 844-412-3870 to purchase tickets or for more details.
Keep Columbus Beautiful
Did you know that each year more than 350 million pairs of shoes are tossed in our landfills for a resting place? Also, did you know that it takes about 1,000 years for most shoes to decompose? In support of America Recycle Day, The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission will have their final Shoe Recycling Drop-Off Saturday, between the hours of 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the old K-mart parking lots on Macon Road and Airport Thruway. Please bring gently worn mens, womens, boys and girls shoes (any style, any size). This environmental stewardship project will allow us to divert shoes from our landfill and reuse them by sending them to developing countries (Haiti, Swaziland, Togo, and Honduras). For more information, contact Gloria Weston-Smart at 706 225-4008.
