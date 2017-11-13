More Videos

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

Pause
Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death 3:34

Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather 1:58

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather

A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH 3:07

A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 2:49

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home

Five Columbus High School athletes sign scholarships 10:13

Five Columbus High School athletes sign scholarships

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Glenwood's Andrew Tillery, Kayson Boatner sign scholarships 5:21

Glenwood's Andrew Tillery, Kayson Boatner sign scholarships

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

  • Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

    Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts is the newest school in the Muscogee County School District, but even this state-of-the-art facility has struggled to provide its students with enough modern equipment for science, technology, engineering and math. So the inaugural $5,000 STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney, announced Monday, is expected to be put to good use. The grant has paid for 10 iPads and cases with Apple Care warranties, 20 Google Cardboard virtual reality headsets and three-year licenses for the mobile devices to allow them to get apps through MCSD’s Volume Purchase Program.

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts is the newest school in the Muscogee County School District, but even this state-of-the-art facility has struggled to provide its students with enough modern equipment for science, technology, engineering and math. So the inaugural $5,000 STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney, announced Monday, is expected to be put to good use. The grant has paid for 10 iPads and cases with Apple Care warranties, 20 Google Cardboard virtual reality headsets and three-year licenses for the mobile devices to allow them to get apps through MCSD’s Volume Purchase Program.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Here's what's new at this year's fair

The Greater Columbus Fair opens Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 19 on the grounds of South Commons at the Columbus Civic Center. Kissel Entertainment is the fair's carnival provider and is back for the second year. The fair offers a full service midway( a variety of rides for all ages, games and food) and free daily entertainment. Also, some food vendors will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch. We spoke with Robin Wallace, the marketing manager, about some of the new things people will see this year.

Crime

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

A 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder November 7, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused in the death of Tremaine Taylor, who was fatally shot August 31, 2017, at 458 Henson Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. His plea comes about a week after 17-year-old Clayton Perry and 18-year-old Antwuan Rashee King pleaded not guilty to lying about the shooting.

Local

"Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits

Several different departments from Midtown Medical Center celebrated Tuesday afternoon Columbus Regional Health’s annual Crawl the Hall event by lining the hallways of the Children's Hospital at Midtown Medical Center and offering Halloween candy, gifts, toys and craft projects to pediatric patients in the Children’s Hospital.