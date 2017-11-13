Murder warrants issued in death of Columbus foster girl who disappeared from hotel

More Videos 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting Pause 1:27 Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school 1:58 Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather 3:34 Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 2:01 11-year-old author Princess Graham talks about her new book "Shadow" 2:20 Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter 2:49 Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy