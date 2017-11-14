Three dogs killed in Columbus house fire

Three dogs were killed and two were injured early Tuesday in a house fire on Stonewall Drive, Columbus Fire & EMS said on its Facebook page.
One person was in the home at the time, but that individual was not harmed.
Firefighters responded to the one-story home on Stonewall Drive around 8:33 a.m. Tuesday to extinguish the blaze. Officials removed five dogs from the residence, but they said they were only able to resuscitate two of them.
They used pet oxygen kits to revive the dogs, according to the post.
“The cause of the fire was attribute to misuse of an extension cord,” officials said on Facebook. “Please, take time this holiday season to check your smoke detectors and be careful not to overload extension cords.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
