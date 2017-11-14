Three dogs killed in Columbus house fire

More Videos

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

Pause
Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school 1:27

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death 3:34

Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death

Columbus Museum announces the Alma Thomas Society for art acquisitions and programs 1:48

Columbus Museum announces the Alma Thomas Society for art acquisitions and programs

A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH 3:07

A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

'Crawl the Hall' event at local hospital raises patients' spirits 0:44

"Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 2:49

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home

Mother disputes MCSD's version of what teacher who used N-word actually said 4:53

Mother disputes MCSD's version of what teacher who used N-word actually said

  • Best practices for preventing fires at home

    Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Local

Three dogs killed in Columbus house fire

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 14, 2017 12:26 PM

Three dogs were killed and two were injured early Tuesday in a house fire on Stonewall Drive, Columbus Fire & EMS said on its Facebook page.

One person was in the home at the time, but that individual was not harmed.

Firefighters responded to the one-story home on Stonewall Drive around 8:33 a.m. Tuesday to extinguish the blaze. Officials removed five dogs from the residence, but they said they were only able to resuscitate two of them.

They used pet oxygen kits to revive the dogs, according to the post.

“The cause of the fire was attribute to misuse of an extension cord,” officials said on Facebook. “Please, take time this holiday season to check your smoke detectors and be careful not to overload extension cords.”

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

Pause
Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school 1:27

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death 3:34

Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death

Columbus Museum announces the Alma Thomas Society for art acquisitions and programs 1:48

Columbus Museum announces the Alma Thomas Society for art acquisitions and programs

A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH 3:07

A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

'Crawl the Hall' event at local hospital raises patients' spirits 0:44

"Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 2:49

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home

Mother disputes MCSD's version of what teacher who used N-word actually said 4:53

Mother disputes MCSD's version of what teacher who used N-word actually said

  • Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

    Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts is the newest school in the Muscogee County School District, but even this state-of-the-art facility has struggled to provide its students with enough modern equipment for science, technology, engineering and math. So the inaugural $5,000 STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney, announced Monday, is expected to be put to good use. The grant has paid for 10 iPads and cases with Apple Care warranties, 20 Google Cardboard virtual reality headsets and three-year licenses for the mobile devices to allow them to get apps through MCSD’s Volume Purchase Program.

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

View More Video