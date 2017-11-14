Around Town:

Seasonal Workers
According to USA Today, Target plans to hire up to 100,000 temporary workers for seasonal jobs at its stores and distribution centers. Macy’s says it will hire approximately 80,000 holiday workers. However, not all retailers are beefing up their hiring and competition for the jobs is expected to be brisk. Aside from employment opportunities within the retail sector, delivery companies are looking for staff to help deal with the end-of-year peak in holiday package handling. Catering and floral businesses also look for extra help at this time of year. The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips for people looking for seasonal employment:
▪ Start now. Retailers begin screening candidates as early as October, however, seasonal hiring grows through November and December as in-store traffic increases.
▪ Keep all options open. Do not confine yourself to large retailers and department stores. Smaller stores also take on extra help to deal with the growth in holiday shopping.
▪ Be resourceful. Register with temp agencies, search online job boards and network through family and friends. Use search engines and social networking sites to find valuable leads using keywords such as “temp or seasonal.”
▪ Be prepared. When looking for opportunities at the mall, dress for success and take a resume with you in case a potential employer wants to interview you right away.
▪ Be flexible. Full-time employees usually get the first choice of work hours, and holiday jobs usually require working long hours, evenings and weekends.
▪ Be aware. Scammers will be out trying to entice you with promises of big money for small jobs. Be sure to ask many questions and go with your gut if something does not feel right. If it’s too good to be true, it probably is. Go to www.bbb.org for more info on this and other subjects.
Thanksgiving Week Public Skate Schedule
The Columbus Ice Rink’s schedule for the week of Thanksgiving is:
▪ Nov. 20-22: 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Public skate.
▪ Nov. 23 Thanksgiving Day: closed.
▪ Nov. 24: 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Public skate.
▪ Nov. 24-Nov. 26: 4 p .m.-6 p.m. Public skate.
Admission is $7/adults; $5/kids 10 and under. Skate rental is $3. For more information, visit ColumbusIceRink.org.
Keep Columbus Beautiful
Did you know that each year more than 350 million pairs of shoes are tossed in our landfills for a resting place? Also, did you know that it takes about 1,000 years for most shoes to decompose? In support of America Recycle Day, The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission will have their final Shoe Recycling Drop-Off Saturday, between the hours of 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the old K-mart parking lots on Macon Road and Airport Thruway. Please bring gently worn men, women, boys and girls shoes (any style, any size). This environmental stewardship project will allow KCB to divert shoes from the landfill and reuse them by sending them to developing countries (Haiti, Swaziland, Togo, and Honduras). For more information, contact Gloria Weston-Smart at 706 225-4008.
Columbus Symphony Orchestra
The CSO is seeking funds to replace its 25-year-old concert grand Steinway piano and are at 86 percent of the goal. The CSO Steinway Keys Campaign is dedicated to raising funds for a new Steinway piano designed for evenness of timbre, carefully matched from bass to treble, for a huge sound that would cut through a 100-piece orchestra and meet the challenge of filling a 2,000-seat concert hall. The total cost of the piano is $145,000. There are several levels of giving. Go online to csoga.org/steinway for more details.
