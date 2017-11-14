State Rep. Hugley honored at leadership conference

Carolyn Hugley of Columbus, who represents District 136 in the Georgia House of Representatives and is the minority whip, has been recognized as a 2017 WiLL Pacesetter.
She was recently honored at the national women’s leadership conference, “Women at the Tables of Power,” sponsored by the Women Legislators’ Lobby (WiLL) of Women’s Action for New Directions(WAND), in Washington, DC.
WiLL Pacesetters are recognized for their noteworthy legislative service, their contributions to sound, progressive policy, and their groundbreaking leadership in their respective states.
A news release says Rep. Hugley was chosen for her commitment to excellence and a resolve that the voices of women of allraces and stations in life are fully and fairly represented in shaping public policy for the state of Georgia.
“We are very pleased to honor her as a 2017 WiLL Pacesetter. She is one of 10 outstanding women legislators selected this year from across the United States to receive this recognition for her stellar public service. She is truly a pacesetter and a role model of effective and committed leadership,” said Georgia State Senator Nan Orrock, president of WiLL.
In the release, Hugley said, “I am proud to receive this award. It’s an honor to stand with fellow legislators recognized as pacesetters by WiLL. WiLL connects women state legislators with our Members of Congress to find ways to invest in the economy and create good jobs.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
