Local

Lunchbox Museum in Columbus to be featured on national television Sunday with Jane Pauley

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 14, 2017 1:57 PM

The Lunchbox Museum in Columbus will be featured on national television Sunday.

“Six million people will be watching,” said Allen Woodall who owns Rivermarket Antiques on Hamilton Road which is home to the collection.

The museum will be shown on “ CBS Sunday Morning” hosted by Jane Pauley. The show airs at 9 a.m. on WRBL.

“Their crew came down for two days about four months ago,” Woodall said.

The former owner of radio stations including WDAK, Woodall said there are more than 2,000 lunchboxes, Thermos containers and meal trays in the collection.

“You don’t see lunchboxes much anymore,” Woodall said.

The ones he has date from the 1950s through the 1980s.

He said they are history and bring back a lot of memories to older folks.

Characters appearing on the metal lunchboxes include Roy Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy, Scooby Doo, Lone Ranger, Incredible Hulk, Indiana Jones and The Brady Bunch.

According to Woodall, this is not the first time the collection has been on national television, having been featured on the Food Network.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

