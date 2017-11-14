More Videos

  • First graders turn table on school leader, send him up a tree for lunch

    Bill Shelnutt, the head of school for St. Luke School, dined on barbecue chicken from his perch in a tree Tuesday in front of St. Luke's Early Learning Center in Columbus as students passed by.

Bill Shelnutt, the head of school for St. Luke School, dined on barbecue chicken from his perch in a tree Tuesday in front of St. Luke's Early Learning Center in Columbus as students passed by.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall will now be permanently on display at National Infantry Museum

Service Corporation International, a national provider of cemetery and funeral services, and its brand Dignity Memorial, announced they are donating the Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall currently on display at the National Infantry Museum to the National Infantry Museum Foundation. The Wall traveled throughout the United States for more than 20 years and has been on temporary display at the National Infantry Museum since March 2014. Striffler-Hamby, a local Dignity Memorial provider, helped first bring it to Columbus in 2010 when it was a traveling Wall. The official donation ceremony will be Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the apex of the Wall. It will be followed by a Paver Dedication Ceremony at 11 a.m. and other activities to commemorate Veterans Day.

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

Phenix City police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street. Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Phenix City police responded to a call of a person being shot in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street, according to a news release from the Phenix City Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 27-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the release.

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

A 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder November 7, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused in the death of Tremaine Taylor, who was fatally shot August 31, 2017, at 458 Henson Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. His plea comes about a week after 17-year-old Clayton Perry and 18-year-old Antwuan Rashee King pleaded not guilty to lying about the shooting.

"Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits

Several different departments from Midtown Medical Center celebrated Tuesday afternoon Columbus Regional Health’s annual Crawl the Hall event by lining the hallways of the Children's Hospital at Midtown Medical Center and offering Halloween candy, gifts, toys and craft projects to pediatric patients in the Children’s Hospital.