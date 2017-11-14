Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

More Videos

    This summer Libba Dillon bought a piece of her brother’s downtown coffee shop. Fountain City Coffee has been around since 2003 and Jud Richardson has owned it since 2012. “Coming in as an owner to help my brother, I sensed a lot of people had a misrepresentation of Fountain City,” Dillon said Tuesday morning in the shop located in the 1000 block of Broadway. “You judge it by people sitting outside smoking a cigarette and not really by the people who come into the coffee shop. There’s all kinds of people. There’s lawyers, there’s art students. It is a very diverse crowd as you can see by the faces on the wall.” The faces on the wall tell a story. And Dillon hopes it’s one people take time to understand. To tell the shop’s story and showcase its customer base in a unique way, Dillon sought the help of Columbus artist Garry Pound. It ended up with nearly 100 original Garry Pound portraits of the many customers of the downtown coffee shop.

A temperature in the low 50s and a chilly wind couldn’t stop the crowds from lining the streets of downtown Columbus and Phenix City on Saturday for the ninth annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade. “It has just grown and grown,” said retired Army veteran Jerry “Pops” Barnes, who also serves on Columbus Council. “It’s going to get bigger because of the people. Veterans are the ones that keep our way of life.”

Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall will now be permanently on display at National Infantry Museum

Service Corporation International, a national provider of cemetery and funeral services, and its brand Dignity Memorial, announced they are donating the Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall currently on display at the National Infantry Museum to the National Infantry Museum Foundation. The Wall traveled throughout the United States for more than 20 years and has been on temporary display at the National Infantry Museum since March 2014. Striffler-Hamby, a local Dignity Memorial provider, helped first bring it to Columbus in 2010 when it was a traveling Wall. The official donation ceremony will be Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the apex of the Wall. It will be followed by a Paver Dedication Ceremony at 11 a.m. and other activities to commemorate Veterans Day.

Here's what's new at this year's fair

The Greater Columbus Fair opens Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 19 on the grounds of South Commons at the Columbus Civic Center. Kissel Entertainment is the fair's carnival provider and is back for the second year. The fair offers a full service midway( a variety of rides for all ages, games and food) and free daily entertainment. Also, some food vendors will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch. We spoke with Robin Wallace, the marketing manager, about some of the new things people will see this year.

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

Phenix City police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street. Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Phenix City police responded to a call of a person being shot in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street, according to a news release from the Phenix City Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 27-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the release.

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

A 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder November 7, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused in the death of Tremaine Taylor, who was fatally shot August 31, 2017, at 458 Henson Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. His plea comes about a week after 17-year-old Clayton Perry and 18-year-old Antwuan Rashee King pleaded not guilty to lying about the shooting.