LaKalia Woods, left, is now home recovering from a flesh-eating bacteria infection. Her mother, Rachelle, seated, and sister, Jasmine, to the right, met Aimee Copeland, another survivor of necrotizing fasciitis, at a United Way Power of the Purse luncheon, where Copeland shared her inspirational story.
LaKalia Woods, left, is now home recovering from a flesh-eating bacteria infection. Her mother, Rachelle, seated, and sister, Jasmine, to the right, met Aimee Copeland, another survivor of necrotizing fasciitis, at a United Way Power of the Purse luncheon, where Copeland shared her inspirational story. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
LaKalia Woods, left, is now home recovering from a flesh-eating bacteria infection. Her mother, Rachelle, seated, and sister, Jasmine, to the right, met Aimee Copeland, another survivor of necrotizing fasciitis, at a United Way Power of the Purse luncheon, where Copeland shared her inspirational story. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Fort Mitchell woman attacked by flesh-eating bacteria back home after 45 days in hospital

By Alva James-Johnson

ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 15, 2017 09:41 AM

A 24-year-old Fort Mitchell, Ala., woman who had been hospitalized at Columbus Regional for a flesh-eating bacteria infection returned home Monday after 45 days in the hospital.

Rachelle Woods said her daughter, LaKalia, is doing much better after her life-threatening bout with necrotizing fasciitis.

“Her first night went well, praise God!,” Woods wrote in a text to the Ledger-Enquirer. “We are happy she’s home and understand that the recovery will take time. However, as I’ve said before we are in it to win it!”

LaKalia Woods was hospitalized Sept. 30, after a boil on her buttocks turned into the disease, her mother said in a previous interview.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

What the family originally thought was a pimple, just kept getting bigger, raising concern. While in the hospital, LaKalia had 11 surgeries to remove infectious areas. She was an employee at the Verizon call center in Opelika when the disease struck.

Woods said her daughter will need home care assistance twice a week and a bi-weekly appointment at the Columbus Wound Clinic now that she has been released from the hospital.

She said the family feels indebted to healthcare professionals at Columbus Regional for saving LaKalia’s life. The list includes physicians, nurses, technicians and specialists.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines necrotizing fasciitis, pronounced (neck-ro-tie-zing Fas-e-i-tis), as “a serious bacterial skin infection that spreads quickly and kills the body’s soft tissue.”

The flesh-eating bacteria is the same disease that attacked Aimee Copeland, an Atlanta young woman who lost a leg and her two hands to the disease in 2012.

Copeland was the keynote speaker at a recent United Way Power of the Purse luncheon at the St. Luke Ministry Center, where she met LaKalia’s parents and older sister.

“Unfortunately, necrotizing fasciitis can be deadly in a very short amount of time,” according to information on the CDC website. “Accurate diagnosis, prompt antibiotic treatment (medicine that kills bacteria in the body), and surgery are important to stopping this infection.”

More Videos

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown. 2:27

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

Pause
A Columbus school will begin drug-testing students next school year. Here's why. 1:03

A Columbus school will begin drug-testing students next school year. Here's why.

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes 3:16

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes

Prosecutor to jury: Three lives, three futures were stolen 1:55

Prosecutor to jury: Three lives, three futures were stolen

'He was a fighter. He was a trooper.' 1:54

'He was a fighter. He was a trooper.'

Why these MCSD public forums matter 0:30

Why these MCSD public forums matter

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies 1:29

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

What happens when you take a poet's work and mix in five artists? Watch this to find out. 1:35

What happens when you take a poet's work and mix in five artists? Watch this to find out.

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat 0:08

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat

A graffiti artist and a folk artist walked into a studio. Out came one mural you can soon see for yourself 1:07

A graffiti artist and a folk artist walked into a studio. Out came one mural you can soon see for yourself

The annual Power of the Purse Luncheons have collected thousands of new undergarments for women in crisis, and thousands of dollars have been raised for undergarment vouchers and a scholarship sponsored by Women United. This year, Aimee Copeland shared her story of survival and healing with a gathering of more than 700 for this year's event. "I've used compassion as a method for healing," Copeland said. "It's really very selfish, y'all" Robin TrimarchiThe Ledger-Enquirer

Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter

LaKalia Woods’ mother says the family is indebted to the following health professionals for saving LaKalia’s life:

  • Dr. Edmund Molnar, Jr., a surgeon, and his team at Columbus Regional
  • Dr. Folarin Olubowale, an infectious disease specialist, at Columbus Regional
  • Dr. Dennis Harden, a general practitioner, at Columbus Regional
  • Dr. Sharanjeet Emokpare, a family practice specialist, and her team at Columbus Regional
  • Dr. Robert Daniels, a surgeon, and his nurse at Columbus Specialty Hospital
  • Drs. Tamorie Smith and Vinayak Ramanath, kidney specialists, at Columbus Regional
  • The Operating Room and Anesthesia Team at Columbus Regional
  • Nurses and techs on the 6th and 8th floors at Columbus Regional
  • Nurses and techs on the 4th floor at Columbus Specialty Hospital Wound Care Center

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown. 2:27

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

Pause
A Columbus school will begin drug-testing students next school year. Here's why. 1:03

A Columbus school will begin drug-testing students next school year. Here's why.

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes 3:16

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes

Prosecutor to jury: Three lives, three futures were stolen 1:55

Prosecutor to jury: Three lives, three futures were stolen

'He was a fighter. He was a trooper.' 1:54

'He was a fighter. He was a trooper.'

Why these MCSD public forums matter 0:30

Why these MCSD public forums matter

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies 1:29

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

What happens when you take a poet's work and mix in five artists? Watch this to find out. 1:35

What happens when you take a poet's work and mix in five artists? Watch this to find out.

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat 0:08

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat

A graffiti artist and a folk artist walked into a studio. Out came one mural you can soon see for yourself 1:07

A graffiti artist and a folk artist walked into a studio. Out came one mural you can soon see for yourself

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

View More Video