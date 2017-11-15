Woman struck by car while crossing Veterans Parkway, police say

A woman was struck by a car Monday night while crossing Veterans Parkway, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
She was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center with severe head trauma. Her current condition is not available at this time.
Columbus police were called to Veterans Parkway and 23rd Street around 9:50 p.m. Monday to investigate the wreck. They found a woman who was struck by a vehicle unconscious on the scene.
A 21-year-old Columbus woman told police she was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Prizm northeast on Veterans Parkway when she noticed the woman crossing the road near 23rd Street. She said she tried to avoid hitting her but couldn’t.
Officials said the woman didn’t use a crosswalk when crossing the street, which they listed as a contributing factor to the crash.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
