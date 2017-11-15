Calvary Baptist’s Struecker staying here but will teach for seminary in North Carolina

More Videos

First graders turn table on school leader, send him up a tree for lunch 1:21

First graders turn table on school leader, send him up a tree for lunch

Pause
Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers 1:50

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

Thief grabs bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry while victim pumps gas 0:59

Thief grabs bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry while victim pumps gas

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue 1:34

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue

Phenix City police release security footage of jewelry store theft 1:14

Phenix City police release security footage of jewelry store theft

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Smiths Station's Alonie Sutton, Kennedy Brown discuss signing scholarships 5:33

Smiths Station's Alonie Sutton, Kennedy Brown discuss signing scholarships

Columbus attorney: Public shouldn't be quick to judge man accused of human trafficking 1:41

Columbus attorney: Public shouldn't be quick to judge man accused of human trafficking

  • Pastor Jeff Struecker describes the Battle of Mogadishu and his call to the ministry

    Retired U.S. Army Ranger, both a combat soldier and a combat chaplain, describes the valor he witnessed during the 18-hour Battle of Mogadishu. He felt the call to the ministry in the days that followed. Struecker will be inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame with the Class of 2017

Retired U.S. Army Ranger, both a combat soldier and a combat chaplain, describes the valor he witnessed during the 18-hour Battle of Mogadishu. He felt the call to the ministry in the days that followed. Struecker will be inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame with the Class of 2017 Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Retired U.S. Army Ranger, both a combat soldier and a combat chaplain, describes the valor he witnessed during the 18-hour Battle of Mogadishu. He felt the call to the ministry in the days that followed. Struecker will be inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame with the Class of 2017 Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Calvary Baptist’s Struecker staying here but will teach for seminary in North Carolina

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 15, 2017 1:33 PM

The administration at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary wanted Rev. Jeff Struecker to leave Columbus and join the faculty on its North Carolina campus

“I told them I was not interested in leaving Calvary Baptist Church,” he said.

But that does not mean the college has not gained Struecker as an instructor.

Come January, in addition to his duties as Calvary’s lead pastor, Struecker will work as an assistant professor for the same school from which he received his Ph.D.

The school has been preparing ministers since 1950.

His new job was announced recently in a church news release.

Struecker said the majority of his work for Southeastern will be done through Skype but he will make a couple of trips to the school’s campus and be in the classroom.

He will be working with students in the graduate programs and his emphasis will be on Christian leadership.

Struecker said he had been talking with the school for some time and is excited about the opportunity.

He will be teaching about the practical part of being a pastor, recruiting volunteers, conducting a funeral, preparing a budget, etc., most of which, is not taught in a seminary.

"If I can make an impact on the quality of leaders that are coming out of our seminary from my role as lead pastor at Calvary Baptist Church, I'm going to do it," he said.

Struecker said this will be more than a teaching experience. It will be a learning experience.

“I learn as much from the students as they learn from me,” Struecker said. “ I am energized being around them. They have some great ideas.”

Struecker has long had a passion for building strong leaders. He devotes a lot of his time at Calvary to building skills and developing leadership principles in the lives of the staff and church.

This year, Calvary began a pastoral residency program designed to prepare a man to be an effective pastor. A chosen person comes to the church and works as a staff member while seeing how a church operates.

“The person gets hands-on experience,” Struecker said.

The news release said Struecker sees this as a strategy to help build the Kingdom by developing pastors who are well prepared to lead Jesus' church. Finding qualified candidates for the program is vital to its success.

Struecker, a former U.S. Army Ranger who was at the Battle of Mogadishu, has received many awards and commendations during his time of service, including the following: David L. Grange Best Ranger Competition in 1996; U.S. Army ROTC, Noncommissioned Officer of the year in 1998; Ranger Tab; Combat Infantryman’s Badge; Pathfinder Badge; Master Parachutists Wings; Military Freefall Master Parachutist Wings. His military experience Operation Desert Storm and more than a dozen tours throughout Afghanistan and Iraq.

Struecker has written five books. He and his wife, Dawn, have five children: Aaron, Jacob, Joseph, Abigail and Lydia.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

First graders turn table on school leader, send him up a tree for lunch 1:21

First graders turn table on school leader, send him up a tree for lunch

Pause
Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers 1:50

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

Thief grabs bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry while victim pumps gas 0:59

Thief grabs bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry while victim pumps gas

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue 1:34

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue

Phenix City police release security footage of jewelry store theft 1:14

Phenix City police release security footage of jewelry store theft

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Smiths Station's Alonie Sutton, Kennedy Brown discuss signing scholarships 5:33

Smiths Station's Alonie Sutton, Kennedy Brown discuss signing scholarships

Columbus attorney: Public shouldn't be quick to judge man accused of human trafficking 1:41

Columbus attorney: Public shouldn't be quick to judge man accused of human trafficking

  • Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

    This summer Libba Dillon bought a piece of her brother’s downtown coffee shop. Fountain City Coffee has been around since 2003 and Jud Richardson has owned it since 2012. “Coming in as an owner to help my brother, I sensed a lot of people had a misrepresentation of Fountain City,” Dillon said Tuesday morning in the shop located in the 1000 block of Broadway. “You judge it by people sitting outside smoking a cigarette and not really by the people who come into the coffee shop. There’s all kinds of people. There’s lawyers, there’s art students. It is a very diverse crowd as you can see by the faces on the wall.” The faces on the wall tell a story. And Dillon hopes it’s one people take time to understand. To tell the shop’s story and showcase its customer base in a unique way, Dillon sought the help of Columbus artist Garry Pound. It ended up with nearly 100 original Garry Pound portraits of the many customers of the downtown coffee shop.

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

View More Video