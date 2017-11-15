Officials searching for people who gave 75-year-old ride day she went missing

Nearly a week after a 75-year-old woman went missing, Troup County sheriff’s deputies are asking for anyone who gave her a ride Friday afternoon to come forward.
Carol Evans of West Point, Ga. was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday at her home in the 200 block of Lower Lovelace Road. It’s possible she walked away from her residence, authorities said.
“Mrs. Evans does suffer from the late stages of an altered mental state and does have times of confusion as to where she is,” Sgt. Stewart Smith said Monday in a news release.
Officials sent out another news release Wednesday afternoon stating that they have yet to locate her. Dozens of first responders have used ATVs, K-9s, helicopters and drones to search for her, but they still have no definitive leads or credible information concerning her whereabouts.
“At this time we want to reach out to anyone that may have given Mrs. Evans a ride from the area around Friday afternoon thinking they were taking her to somewhere that she requested to go,” Smith said.
Anyone with information about Evans whereabouts is encouarged to call
She was described as a 5-foot-2 tall white woman who weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing eye glasses. She also wore either tennis shoes or slip-on shoes.
Anyone with information on Evans is encouraged to call 911 or the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616. All callers may remains anonymous.
